Padres 11, Braves 2

May 2, 2019 3:17 pm
 
San Diego Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 6 3 3 2 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0
F.Reyes rf 5 1 2 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 1 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 0
G.Grcia ph-ss 0 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf-lf 4 0 1 0
Machado ss 5 2 1 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 2
F.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 2 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 2 Clbrson lf-p 4 0 2 0
France 3b 4 2 2 1 Fltynwc p 1 0 0 0
Myers lf 5 1 2 3 Dayton p 0 0 0 0
Margot cf 5 0 2 1 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0
Hedges c 5 1 2 0 Carle p 0 0 0 0
Strahm p 2 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Fried ph 1 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Incarte cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 43 11 17 10 Totals 36 2 10 2
San Diego 001 055 000—11
Atlanta 000 002 000— 2

E_Foltynewicz (1). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kinsler 2 (5), Machado (3). 3B_France (1). HR_Kinsler (3), Myers (6). SF_Hosmer (1). S_Strahm (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Strahm W,1-2 6 8 2 2 0 6
Perdomo 2 0 0 0 1 0
Wisler 1 2 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L,0-1 4 2-3 8 6 2 0 3
Dayton 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Carle 1 6 5 5 0 2
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Foltynewicz (France). WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:53. A_23,746 (41,149).

