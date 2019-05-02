Listen Live Sports

Padres 11, Braves 2

May 2, 2019 3:18 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 6 3 3 2 0 0 .174
Reyes rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .242
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Garcia ph-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Machado ss 5 2 1 1 0 0 .235
e-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .261
France 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .250
Myers lf 5 1 2 3 0 2 .248
Margot cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .261
Hedges c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .191
Strahm p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
b-Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Totals 43 11 17 10 2 10
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .308
Acuna Jr. cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Markakis rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .327
Camargo 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Culberson lf-p 4 0 2 0 0 0 .421
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Fried ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Totals 36 2 10 2 1 7
San Diego 001 055 000—11 17 0
Atlanta 000 002 000— 2 10 1

a-singled for Dayton in the 5th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. c-lined out for Blevins in the 7th. d-walked for Perdomo in the 9th. e-flied out for Machado in the 9th.

E_Foltynewicz (1). LOB_San Diego 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kinsler 2 (5), Machado (3). 3B_France (1). HR_Kinsler (3), off Foltynewicz; Myers (6), off Carle. RBIs_Kinsler 2 (4), Machado (14), Hosmer 2 (20), France (1), Myers 3 (14), Margot (10), Markakis 2 (20). SF_Hosmer. S_Strahm.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hedges, Mejia 2); Atlanta 2 (Albies 2). RISP_San Diego 7 for 12; Atlanta 2 for 7.

LIDP_Flowers.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kinsler).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strahm, W, 1-2 6 8 2 2 0 6 76 3.03
Perdomo 2 0 0 0 1 0 27 3.86
Wisler 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.50
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Culberson 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 0.00
Foltynewicz, L, 0-1 4 2-3 8 6 2 0 3 82 5.06
Dayton 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Carle 1 6 5 5 0 2 36 9.64
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 2-1. HBP_Foltynewicz (France). WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:53. A_23,746 (41,149).

