Padres 11, Braves 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.174
|Reyes rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Garcia ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Machado ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|e-Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|France 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Myers lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.248
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Hedges c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Strahm p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Totals
|43
|11
|17
|10
|2
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Acuna Jr. cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.327
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Culberson lf-p
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.421
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Fried ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Inciarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|1
|7
|San Diego
|001
|055
|000—11
|17
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000—
|2
|10
|1
a-singled for Dayton in the 5th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. c-lined out for Blevins in the 7th. d-walked for Perdomo in the 9th. e-flied out for Machado in the 9th.
E_Foltynewicz (1). LOB_San Diego 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kinsler 2 (5), Machado (3). 3B_France (1). HR_Kinsler (3), off Foltynewicz; Myers (6), off Carle. RBIs_Kinsler 2 (4), Machado (14), Hosmer 2 (20), France (1), Myers 3 (14), Margot (10), Markakis 2 (20). SF_Hosmer. S_Strahm.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hedges, Mejia 2); Atlanta 2 (Albies 2). RISP_San Diego 7 for 12; Atlanta 2 for 7.
LIDP_Flowers.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kinsler).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strahm, W, 1-2
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|76
|3.03
|Perdomo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|3.86
|Wisler
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.50
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Culberson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|0.00
|Foltynewicz, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|2
|0
|3
|82
|5.06
|Dayton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Carle
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|36
|9.64
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 2-1. HBP_Foltynewicz (France). WP_Strahm.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:53. A_23,746 (41,149).
