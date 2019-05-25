Listen Live Sports

Padres 19, Blue Jays 4

May 25, 2019 6:28 pm
 
San Diego Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Grcia dh-ss 5 2 2 1 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1
Naylor rf 6 0 3 2 Grrr Jr 3b 3 1 0 0
Machado ss 5 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2
Maton p 1 0 1 1 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 5 3 3 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
A.Allen ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 3 1 1 1
Renfroe lf 6 4 4 3 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
France 3b 6 1 2 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 1 1 0
Myers cf 2 4 2 4 Maile c-p 3 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 3 3 1 2
Hedges c 5 1 1 5
Totals 45 19 20 19 Totals 30 4 4 4
San Diego 120 432 250—19
Toronto 010 200 010— 4

E_Naylor (1). DP_San Diego 1, Toronto 2. LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 1. 2B_G.Garcia (7), Naylor (1). HR_Hosmer (8), Renfroe 2 (14), Myers 2 (9), Kinsler (6), Hedges (6), Smoak (9), Gurriel Jr. (2). SB_Renfroe (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Quantrill W,1-2 6 2 3 3 2 9
Maton 2 2 1 0 0 2
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Jackson L,0-2 4 7 7 7 1 2
Pannone 1 3 3 3 2 2
Law 1 2 2 2 0 2
Rosscup 1 1 2 1 2 2
Gaviglio 2-3 6 5 5 1 1
Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Jackson (Kinsler), by Pannone (Hedges), by Maile (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:04. A_24,212 (53,506).

