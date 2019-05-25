Padres 19, Blue Jays 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia dh-ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Naylor rf
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.300
|Machado ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Maton p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|a-Allen ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Renfroe lf
|6
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|France 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Myers cf
|2
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|.232
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.189
|Hedges c
|5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|4
|.195
|Totals
|45
|19
|20
|19
|6
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.219
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Jansen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.232
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Maile c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|2
|12
|San Diego
|120
|432
|250—19
|20
|1
|Toronto
|010
|200
|010—
|4
|4
|0
a-flied out for Hosmer in the 8th.
E_Naylor (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 1. 2B_Garcia (7), Naylor (1). HR_Myers (8), off Jackson; Kinsler (6), off Jackson; Hedges (6), off Jackson; Renfroe (13), off Law; Hosmer (8), off Gaviglio; Renfroe (14), off Gaviglio; Myers (9), off Gaviglio; Gurriel Jr. (2), off Quantrill; Smoak (9), off Quantrill. RBIs_Garcia (9), Naylor 2 (2), Hosmer (30), Renfroe 3 (29), Myers 4 (19), Kinsler 2 (11), Hedges 5 (15), Maton (1), Galvis (22), Smoak 2 (25), Gurriel Jr. (9). SB_Renfroe (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Garcia 2, Hedges, Allen). RISP_San Diego 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Guerrero Jr..
DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Kinsler, Allen); Toronto 2 (Galvis, Smoak), (Galvis, Smoak).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 1-2
|6
|2
|3
|3
|2
|9
|98
|5.14
|Maton
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.96
|Wieck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.74
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 0-2
|4
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|66
|9.00
|Maile
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Pannone
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|38
|7.40
|Law
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|6.00
|Rosscup
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|29
|3.60
|Gaviglio
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|35
|3.60
|Biagini
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.63
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 2-0. HBP_Jackson (Kinsler), Pannone (Hedges), Maile (Myers). PB_Maile (3).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:04. A_24,212 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.