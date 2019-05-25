Padres 19, Blue Jays 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia dh-ss 5 2 2 1 1 1 .272 Naylor rf 6 0 3 2 0 2 .300 Machado ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Maton p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hosmer 1b 5 3 3 1 0 0 .292 a-Allen ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Renfroe lf 6 4 4 3 0 1 .248 France 3b 6 1 2 0 0 2 .222 Myers cf 2 4 2 4 3 0 .232 Kinsler 2b 3 3 1 2 2 0 .189 Hedges c 5 1 1 5 0 4 .195 Totals 45 19 20 19 6 11

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .222 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .219 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Jansen c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .232 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .196 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Davis cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .114 Maile c-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Totals 30 4 4 4 2 12

San Diego 120 432 250—19 20 1 Toronto 010 200 010— 4 4 0

a-flied out for Hosmer in the 8th.

E_Naylor (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 1. 2B_Garcia (7), Naylor (1). HR_Myers (8), off Jackson; Kinsler (6), off Jackson; Hedges (6), off Jackson; Renfroe (13), off Law; Hosmer (8), off Gaviglio; Renfroe (14), off Gaviglio; Myers (9), off Gaviglio; Gurriel Jr. (2), off Quantrill; Smoak (9), off Quantrill. RBIs_Garcia (9), Naylor 2 (2), Hosmer (30), Renfroe 3 (29), Myers 4 (19), Kinsler 2 (11), Hedges 5 (15), Maton (1), Galvis (22), Smoak 2 (25), Gurriel Jr. (9). SB_Renfroe (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Garcia 2, Hedges, Allen). RISP_San Diego 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Guerrero Jr..

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Kinsler, Allen); Toronto 2 (Galvis, Smoak), (Galvis, Smoak).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 1-2 6 2 3 3 2 9 98 5.14 Maton 2 2 1 0 0 2 21 4.96 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.74 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, L, 0-2 4 7 7 7 1 2 66 9.00 Maile 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Pannone 1 3 3 3 2 2 38 7.40 Law 1 2 2 2 0 2 24 6.00 Rosscup 1 1 2 1 2 2 29 3.60 Gaviglio 2-3 6 5 5 1 1 35 3.60 Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 2-0. HBP_Jackson (Kinsler), Pannone (Hedges), Maile (Myers). PB_Maile (3).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:04. A_24,212 (53,506).

