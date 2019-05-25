Listen Live Sports

Padres 19, Blue Jays 4

May 25, 2019 6:28 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia dh-ss 5 2 2 1 1 1 .272
Naylor rf 6 0 3 2 0 2 .300
Machado ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Maton p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hosmer 1b 5 3 3 1 0 0 .292
a-Allen ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Renfroe lf 6 4 4 3 0 1 .248
France 3b 6 1 2 0 0 2 .222
Myers cf 2 4 2 4 3 0 .232
Kinsler 2b 3 3 1 2 2 0 .189
Hedges c 5 1 1 5 0 4 .195
Totals 45 19 20 19 6 11
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .222
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .219
Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Jansen c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .232
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .196
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Davis cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .114
Maile c-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Totals 30 4 4 4 2 12
San Diego 120 432 250—19 20 1
Toronto 010 200 010— 4 4 0

a-flied out for Hosmer in the 8th.

E_Naylor (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 1. 2B_Garcia (7), Naylor (1). HR_Myers (8), off Jackson; Kinsler (6), off Jackson; Hedges (6), off Jackson; Renfroe (13), off Law; Hosmer (8), off Gaviglio; Renfroe (14), off Gaviglio; Myers (9), off Gaviglio; Gurriel Jr. (2), off Quantrill; Smoak (9), off Quantrill. RBIs_Garcia (9), Naylor 2 (2), Hosmer (30), Renfroe 3 (29), Myers 4 (19), Kinsler 2 (11), Hedges 5 (15), Maton (1), Galvis (22), Smoak 2 (25), Gurriel Jr. (9). SB_Renfroe (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Garcia 2, Hedges, Allen). RISP_San Diego 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Guerrero Jr..

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Kinsler, Allen); Toronto 2 (Galvis, Smoak), (Galvis, Smoak).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 1-2 6 2 3 3 2 9 98 5.14
Maton 2 2 1 0 0 2 21 4.96
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.74
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson, L, 0-2 4 7 7 7 1 2 66 9.00
Maile 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Pannone 1 3 3 3 2 2 38 7.40
Law 1 2 2 2 0 2 24 6.00
Rosscup 1 1 2 1 2 2 29 3.60
Gaviglio 2-3 6 5 5 1 1 35 3.60
Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 2-0. HBP_Jackson (Kinsler), Pannone (Hedges), Maile (Myers). PB_Maile (3).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:04. A_24,212 (53,506).

