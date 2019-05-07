Padres 4, Mets 0

|New York
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|G.Grcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cnforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hchvrri ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dckrs lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|San Diego
|000
|010
|12x—4
LOB_New York 5, San Diego 4. 2B_Hosmer (8), Renfroe (6). HR_Renfroe (8). SF_France (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|deGrom L,2-4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Wilson
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Paddack W,3-1
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Stammen S,1-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:14. A_20,176 (42,445).
