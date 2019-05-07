Padres 4, Mets 0

New York San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi McNeil lf 4 0 2 0 G.Grcia 2b 4 0 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 Margot cf 1 1 1 0 Cnforto rf 4 0 0 0 Machado ss 4 1 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 2 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0 Renfroe lf-rf 4 1 2 1 Hchvrri ss 3 0 0 0 France 3b 2 0 0 1 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 Myers cf-lf 2 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 A.Dckrs lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 30 4 7 4

New York 000 000 000—0 San Diego 000 010 12x—4

LOB_New York 5, San Diego 4. 2B_Hosmer (8), Renfroe (6). HR_Renfroe (8). SF_France (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York deGrom L,2-4 7 4 2 2 1 7 Wilson 1 3 2 2 0 1 San Diego Paddack W,3-1 7 2-3 4 0 0 1 11 Stammen S,1-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:14. A_20,176 (42,445).

