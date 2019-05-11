Padres 4, Rockies 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .244 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Machado ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .276 Renfroe lf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Myers cf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .240 Hedges c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .174 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Allen ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 4 9 4 3 12

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300 Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .325 Reynolds 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .188 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .303 Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196 d-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Wolters c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .304 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Murphy 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8

San Diego 000 101 101—4 9 0 Colorado 000 001 110—3 6 0

a-struck out for G.Reyes in the 7th. b-struck out for Estevez in the 8th. c-walked for Stammen in the 9th. d-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Renfroe (8), Story (8), Arenado (10), Dahl (10). HR_Renfroe (10), off Gray; Myers (7), off Gray; Blackmon (6), off Stammen. RBIs_Garcia (4), Hosmer (24), Renfroe (20), Myers (15), Blackmon (22), Arenado (33), Wolters (9). SB_Myers (4). CS_Garcia (1). SF_Arenado. S_Lucchesi.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Garcia, Hedges); Colorado 1 (Desmond). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 3.

GIDP_Margot.

DP_Colorado 1 (Davis, Wolters, Murphy).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 71 4.57 G.Reyes, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 10.80 Wieck, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 5.56 Stammen, W, 4-1, BS, 4-5 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.38 Yates, S, 16-16 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.35 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 8 3 3 1 8 89 4.25 Dunn 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.56 Estevez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 4.00 Davis, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 2 0 28 2.63

Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_G.Reyes 1-1, Dunn 1-0, Estevez 1-0. WP_Gray, G.Reyes.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:05. A_37,118 (50,398).

