Padres 4, Rockies 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|France 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Allen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|3
|12
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Reynolds 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|d-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Murphy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|8
|San Diego
|000
|101
|101—4
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|110—3
|6
|0
a-struck out for G.Reyes in the 7th. b-struck out for Estevez in the 8th. c-walked for Stammen in the 9th. d-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Renfroe (8), Story (8), Arenado (10), Dahl (10). HR_Renfroe (10), off Gray; Myers (7), off Gray; Blackmon (6), off Stammen. RBIs_Garcia (4), Hosmer (24), Renfroe (20), Myers (15), Blackmon (22), Arenado (33), Wolters (9). SB_Myers (4). CS_Garcia (1). SF_Arenado. S_Lucchesi.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Garcia, Hedges); Colorado 1 (Desmond). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 3.
GIDP_Margot.
DP_Colorado 1 (Davis, Wolters, Murphy).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|71
|4.57
|G.Reyes, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10.80
|Wieck, H, 7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|5.56
|Stammen, W, 4-1, BS, 4-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.38
|Yates, S, 16-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.35
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|8
|89
|4.25
|Dunn
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.56
|Estevez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.00
|Davis, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|28
|2.63
Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_G.Reyes 1-1, Dunn 1-0, Estevez 1-0. WP_Gray, G.Reyes.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:05. A_37,118 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.