Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 4, Rockies 3

May 11, 2019 11:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .244
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Machado ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .276
Renfroe lf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250
France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Myers cf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .240
Hedges c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .174
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Allen ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 3 12
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300
Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .325
Reynolds 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .188
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .303
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196
d-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Wolters c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .304
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .059
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8
San Diego 000 101 101—4 9 0
Colorado 000 001 110—3 6 0

a-struck out for G.Reyes in the 7th. b-struck out for Estevez in the 8th. c-walked for Stammen in the 9th. d-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Renfroe (8), Story (8), Arenado (10), Dahl (10). HR_Renfroe (10), off Gray; Myers (7), off Gray; Blackmon (6), off Stammen. RBIs_Garcia (4), Hosmer (24), Renfroe (20), Myers (15), Blackmon (22), Arenado (33), Wolters (9). SB_Myers (4). CS_Garcia (1). SF_Arenado. S_Lucchesi.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Garcia, Hedges); Colorado 1 (Desmond). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 3.

Advertisement

GIDP_Margot.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

DP_Colorado 1 (Davis, Wolters, Murphy).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 71 4.57
G.Reyes, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 10.80
Wieck, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 5.56
Stammen, W, 4-1, BS, 4-5 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.38
Yates, S, 16-16 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.35
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 6 8 3 3 1 8 89 4.25
Dunn 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.56
Estevez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 4.00
Davis, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 2 0 28 2.63

Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_G.Reyes 1-1, Dunn 1-0, Estevez 1-0. WP_Gray, G.Reyes.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:05. A_37,118 (50,398).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.