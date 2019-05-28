Listen Live Sports

Padres 5, Yankees 4

May 28, 2019 10:16 pm
 
San Diego New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Grcia 2b 4 1 2 1 LMahieu 3b 5 0 1 2
F.Reyes dh 5 1 1 0 Voit 1b 4 0 2 0
Machado ss 4 1 1 1 A.Hicks cf 4 0 2 1
Hosmer 1b 5 1 2 3 G.Sanch c 4 1 1 1
Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 0 0
Myers cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Morales dh 2 1 0 0
Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 C.Frzer rf 4 0 0 0
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 T.Estrd 2b 2 1 0 0
France 3b 3 1 2 0 Urshela ph 1 0 1 0
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 34 4 8 4
San Diego 400 001 000—5
New York 000 100 300—4

E_LeMahieu (3). DP_San Diego 1, New York 3. LOB_San Diego 10, New York 6. 2B_France (4). HR_Hosmer (9), G.Sanchez (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lauer W,4-4 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 4
Wisler H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wieck 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Maton 0 0 1 1 1 0
Erlin 0 1 1 1 0 0
Stammen H,13 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Yates S,21-21 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Tanaka L,3-4 6 9 5 4 2 7
Harvey 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Erlin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Lauer (Morales), by Tanaka (France), by Harvey (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_3:15. A_37,028 (47,309).

