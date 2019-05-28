Padres 5, Yankees 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.298
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.250
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|France 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|5
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Morales dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Estrada 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|a-Urshela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|San Diego
|400
|001
|000—5
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|300—4
|8
|1
a-singled for Estrada in the 9th.
E_LeMahieu (3). LOB_San Diego 10, New York 6. 2B_France (4). HR_Hosmer (9), off Tanaka; Sanchez (17), off Lauer. RBIs_Garcia (10), Machado (27), Hosmer 3 (33), LeMahieu 2 (29), Hicks (7), Sanchez (33).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Reyes 3); New York 2 (Sanchez, Torres). RISP_San Diego 3 for 7; New York 3 for 7.
GIDP_Reyes 2, Hosmer, LeMahieu.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Garcia, Hosmer); New York 3 (Torres, Estrada, Voit), (LeMahieu, Estrada, Voit), (Torres, Voit).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 4-4
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|83
|4.45
|Wisler, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.92
|Wieck
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|6.19
|Maton
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|5.29
|Erlin
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4.07
|Stammen, H, 13
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.79
|Yates, S, 21-21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.08
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 3-4
|6
|9
|5
|4
|2
|7
|100
|3.20
|Harvey
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|4.50
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.16
Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Erlin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-0, Maton 1-0, Erlin 2-0, Stammen 3-3, Cessa 3-0. HBP_Lauer (Morales), Tanaka (France), Harvey (Myers).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T_3:15. A_37,028 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.