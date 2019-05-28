Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 5, Yankees 4

May 28, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .264
Reyes dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .251
Machado ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .266
Hosmer 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .298
Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .250
Myers cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .229
Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
France 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .202
Totals 35 5 10 5 5 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .313
Voit 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Hicks cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .209
Sanchez c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .264
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Morales dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .193
Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Estrada 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .304
a-Urshela ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Totals 34 4 8 4 2 7
San Diego 400 001 000—5 10 0
New York 000 100 300—4 8 1

a-singled for Estrada in the 9th.

E_LeMahieu (3). LOB_San Diego 10, New York 6. 2B_France (4). HR_Hosmer (9), off Tanaka; Sanchez (17), off Lauer. RBIs_Garcia (10), Machado (27), Hosmer 3 (33), LeMahieu 2 (29), Hicks (7), Sanchez (33).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Reyes 3); New York 2 (Sanchez, Torres). RISP_San Diego 3 for 7; New York 3 for 7.

GIDP_Reyes 2, Hosmer, LeMahieu.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Garcia, Hosmer); New York 3 (Torres, Estrada, Voit), (LeMahieu, Estrada, Voit), (Torres, Voit).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, W, 4-4 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 4 83 4.45
Wisler, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.92
Wieck 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 12 6.19
Maton 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 5.29
Erlin 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.07
Stammen, H, 13 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 2.79
Yates, S, 21-21 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.08
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 3-4 6 9 5 4 2 7 100 3.20
Harvey 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 25 4.50
Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.16

Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Erlin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-0, Maton 1-0, Erlin 2-0, Stammen 3-3, Cessa 3-0. HBP_Lauer (Morales), Tanaka (France), Harvey (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_3:15. A_37,028 (47,309).

