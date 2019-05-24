Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 6, Blue Jays 3

May 24, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Grcia 3b 4 1 1 1 Drury rf 4 0 0 0
France ph-3b 1 0 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 1 0 0 Smoak dh 3 0 0 0
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0
Machado ss 2 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 3 1 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 Galvis ss 3 1 2 2
Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 1 3 Grrl Jr lf 3 1 1 1
Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Myers cf-lf 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0
Hedges c 4 1 1 1
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 30 3 3 3
San Diego 002 010 030—6
Toronto 000 030 000—3

E_Dan.Hudson (1). LOB_San Diego 5, Toronto 2. 2B_France (3), Kinsler (7). HR_G.Garcia (2), Renfroe (12), Hedges (5), Galvis (7), Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lucchesi 6 2-3 3 3 3 1 11
Wisler W,2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Erlin H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stammen S,2-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Thornton 6 4 3 3 3 10
Law 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hudson L,3-2 1 1 3 2 1 0
Pannone 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Stammen (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

Advertisement

T_2:49. A_19,480 (53,506).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.