Padres 6, Blue Jays 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|a-France ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Machado ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.230
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|4
|12
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Drury rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.186
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|1
|13
|San Diego
|002
|010
|030—6
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000—3
|3
|1
a-doubled for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Hudson (1). LOB_San Diego 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Kinsler (7), France (3). HR_Hedges (5), off Thornton; Garcia (2), off Thornton; Renfroe (12), off Hudson; Galvis (7), off Lucchesi; Gurriel Jr. (1), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Garcia (8), Hosmer (29), Renfroe 3 (26), Hedges (10), Galvis 2 (21), Gurriel Jr. (8).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Margot). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; .
Runners moved up_Hedges.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|6
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|11
|95
|4.25
|Wisler, W, 2-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.50
|Erlin, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.63
|Stammen, S, 2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.67
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|10
|112
|4.42
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.91
|Hudson, L, 3-2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|28
|4.18
|Pannone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.56
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-0. HBP_Stammen (Smoak).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:49. A_19,480 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.