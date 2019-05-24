Listen Live Sports

Padres 6, Blue Jays 3

May 24, 2019 10:13 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263
a-France ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Reyes rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .253
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Machado ss 2 1 1 0 2 1 .269
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284
Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 1 3 1 2 .230
Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Myers cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .186
Hedges c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .195
Totals 34 6 7 6 4 12
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Drury rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Grichuk cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .237
Galvis ss 3 1 2 2 0 1 .271
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .186
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Totals 30 3 3 3 1 13
San Diego 002 010 030—6 7 0
Toronto 000 030 000—3 3 1

a-doubled for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Hudson (1). LOB_San Diego 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Kinsler (7), France (3). HR_Hedges (5), off Thornton; Garcia (2), off Thornton; Renfroe (12), off Hudson; Galvis (7), off Lucchesi; Gurriel Jr. (1), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Garcia (8), Hosmer (29), Renfroe 3 (26), Hedges (10), Galvis 2 (21), Gurriel Jr. (8).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Margot). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; .

Runners moved up_Hedges.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 6 2-3 3 3 3 1 11 95 4.25
Wisler, W, 2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.50
Erlin, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.63
Stammen, S, 2-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.67
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 6 4 3 3 3 10 112 4.42
Law 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.91
Hudson, L, 3-2 1 1 3 2 1 0 28 4.18
Pannone 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.56

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-0. HBP_Stammen (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:49. A_19,480 (53,506).

