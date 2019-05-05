Padres 8, Dodgers 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf-2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .232 Freese 1b 1 1 1 0 2 0 .234 a-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Muncy 2b-1b 3 2 1 3 1 0 .245 Taylor lf-cf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .218 Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Maeda p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 c-Bellinger ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .412 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 8 5 4 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173 Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Hosmer 1b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .275 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Margot cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Myers cf-lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .241 Garcia 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .219 Mejia c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .163 Margevicius p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Renfroe ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .227 Totals 32 8 7 8 3 12

Los Angeles 000 030 020—5 8 0 San Diego 110 200 004—8 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Freese in the 7th. b-struck out for Maton in the 7th. c-struck out for Stripling in the 8th. d-homered for Warren in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 2. 2B_Seager 2 (10), Taylor (4), Garcia (3). 3B_Mejia (1). HR_Muncy (7), off Margevicius; Taylor (3), off Erlin; Reyes (9), off Maeda; Renfroe (7), off Jansen. RBIs_Muncy 3 (24), Taylor 2 (13), Reyes (16), Garcia (3), Mejia 2 (3), Renfroe 4 (16). SF_Mejia. S_Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Hernandez, Muncy 3, Maeda); San Diego 2 (Margevicius 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Barnes. GIDP_Verdugo.

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Machado).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 6 3 4 4 3 6 84 4.66 Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.22 Baez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.50 Jansen, L, 2-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 20 4.67 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Margevicius 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 0 89 3.47 Maton, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.32 Erlin 1 1 2 2 1 2 16 4.30 Warren, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0. HBP_Margevicius (Barnes).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:58. A_44,473 (42,445).

