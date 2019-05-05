Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 8, Dodgers 5

May 5, 2019 7:19 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf-2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .232
Freese 1b 1 1 1 0 2 0 .234
a-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Muncy 2b-1b 3 2 1 3 1 0 .245
Taylor lf-cf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .218
Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329
Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Maeda p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
c-Bellinger ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .412
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 5 8 5 4 3
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173
Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252
Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Hosmer 1b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .275
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Margot cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Myers cf-lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .241
Garcia 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .219
Mejia c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .163
Margevicius p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Renfroe ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .227
Totals 32 8 7 8 3 12
Los Angeles 000 030 020—5 8 0
San Diego 110 200 004—8 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Freese in the 7th. b-struck out for Maton in the 7th. c-struck out for Stripling in the 8th. d-homered for Warren in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 2. 2B_Seager 2 (10), Taylor (4), Garcia (3). 3B_Mejia (1). HR_Muncy (7), off Margevicius; Taylor (3), off Erlin; Reyes (9), off Maeda; Renfroe (7), off Jansen. RBIs_Muncy 3 (24), Taylor 2 (13), Reyes (16), Garcia (3), Mejia 2 (3), Renfroe 4 (16). SF_Mejia. S_Maeda.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Hernandez, Muncy 3, Maeda); San Diego 2 (Margevicius 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 3 for 7.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Barnes. GIDP_Verdugo.

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Machado).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 6 3 4 4 3 6 84 4.66
Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.22
Baez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.50
Jansen, L, 2-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 20 4.67
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Margevicius 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 0 89 3.47
Maton, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.32
Erlin 1 1 2 2 1 2 16 4.30
Warren, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0. HBP_Margevicius (Barnes).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:58. A_44,473 (42,445).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.