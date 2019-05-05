Padres 8, Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Freese 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.245
|Taylor lf-cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|c-Bellinger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|4
|3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Margot cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Myers cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.219
|Mejia c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.163
|Margevicius p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Renfroe ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|8
|3
|12
|Los Angeles
|000
|030
|020—5
|8
|0
|San Diego
|110
|200
|004—8
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Freese in the 7th. b-struck out for Maton in the 7th. c-struck out for Stripling in the 8th. d-homered for Warren in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 2. 2B_Seager 2 (10), Taylor (4), Garcia (3). 3B_Mejia (1). HR_Muncy (7), off Margevicius; Taylor (3), off Erlin; Reyes (9), off Maeda; Renfroe (7), off Jansen. RBIs_Muncy 3 (24), Taylor 2 (13), Reyes (16), Garcia (3), Mejia 2 (3), Renfroe 4 (16). SF_Mejia. S_Maeda.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Hernandez, Muncy 3, Maeda); San Diego 2 (Margevicius 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Barnes. GIDP_Verdugo.
DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Machado).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|6
|3
|4
|4
|3
|6
|84
|4.66
|Stripling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.22
|Baez, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.50
|Jansen, L, 2-1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|20
|4.67
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
|89
|3.47
|Maton, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.32
|Erlin
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|16
|4.30
|Warren, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0. HBP_Margevicius (Barnes).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:58. A_44,473 (42,445).
