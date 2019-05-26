Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Padres’ Paddack (stiff neck) scratched, to pitch Wednesday

May 26, 2019 1:57 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — San Diego Padres rookie right-hander Chris Paddack was scratched from his start against the Blue Jays because of a stiff neck and is expected to throw Wednesday instead.

Manager Andy Green said Sunday the neck issue is “nothing serious” and Paddack should be ready to start at Yankee Stadium this week.

Paddack is 4-2 with a 1.93 ERA in nine starts and has struck out 56 in 51 1/3 innings. He’s the third pitcher since 1908 to record five or fewer hits in each of his first nine starts. Bill Burbach did it nine times for the Yankees in 1969, and Freddy Peralta did it 10 times for Milwaukee last season.

Left-hander Robbie Erlin started in Paddack’s place against Toronto.

The Padres also optioned right-hander Cal Quantrill to Triple-A El Paso and recalled right-hander Luis Perdomo. Quantrill pitched six innings to beat Toronto on Saturday for his first career win.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

