Pagenaud earns $2.67 million from Indianapolis 500 win

May 27, 2019 7:01 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Pagenaud earned $2.67 million with his first Indianapolis 500 victory.

The pole winner led 116 of the 200 laps on Sunday and became the first French driver to win IndyCar’s biggest race since 1920. Pagenaud is the second straight Team Penske driver to win both May races at Indy, joining Will Power.

Pagenaud took the lead for good on lap 199 and held off Alexander Rossi.

Rossi pocketed $759,159 for his second straight runner-up finish. He won the 500 as a rookie in 2016 with Andretti Autosport.

Japanese driver Takuma Sato, the 2017 Indy winner, picked up $540,454 for finishing third.

Santino Ferrucci, the top rookie, got $435,404 after a seventh-place finish.

The total purse was just under $13.1 million.

