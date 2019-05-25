Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Paire beats Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime in Lyon final

May 25, 2019 10:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LYON, France (AP) — French veteran Benoit Paire denied Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime his first ATP title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

It’s the second clay-court title in two months for the 51st-ranked Paire, who also raised the trophy in Marrakech, Morocco, in April.

Paire, whose only other career title came four years ago at the Swedish Open, improved to 12-3 on clay this season entering the French Open, which begins Sunday.

It was the first career loss in Lyon for the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who won a challenger tournament the last two years in the city.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Auger-Aliassime is ranked a career-high 28th this week.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.