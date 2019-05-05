Listen Live Sports

PAOK 1st undefeated team in Greek league season for 55 years

May 5, 2019 3:51 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — PAOK has become only the second team to go through an entire Greek league season without losing.

PAOK had already secured the title and ended its season with a 2-0 win at Giannena on Sunday. The Thessaloniki side won 26 of its 30 games, with four draws, to finish five points ahead of runner-up Olympiakos.

Both PAOK and Olympiakos qualify for the Champions League next season.

Last year’s champion AEK finished third, 23 points behind PAOK.

AEK, fourth-place Atromitos and Aris in fifth qualified for the Europa League.

Panathinaikos was undefeated 55 years ago in the 1963-64 season.

