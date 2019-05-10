Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Patriots sign tight end Ben Watson, 7 of 10 draft picks

May 10, 2019 6:43 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed veteran tight end Ben Watson and seven of their 10 draft choices.

New England announced the signings Friday. The Patriots inked deals with second-round defensive back JoeJuan Williams, offensive linemen Yodny Cajuste and Hjalte Froholdt, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive linemen Byron Cowart, punter Jake Bailey and defensive back Ken Webster.

Watson is returned to the team he spent six years with after being drafted in the first round out of Georgia in 2004. He also spent time with the Browns, Saints and Ravens during his 15 NFL seasons.

Watson has played in 195 regular-season games with 135 starts and has 530 receptions for 5,885 yards with 44 touchdowns. He has appeared in 12 postseason games with nine starts and totaled 22 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

