Paul Arriola, DC United beat Sporting KC 1-0

May 12, 2019 9:42 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Arriola scored in his second consecutive game and D.C. United beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday night.

Bill Hamid had four saves for D.C. United (7-3-2) for his sixth shutout of the season. He’s tied with New York City’s Sean Johnson for most in MLS.

Wayne Rooney played a long, low ball to Arriola at the left corner of the box, where he bent a right-footer — that grazed the fingertips of goalkeeper Tim Melia — just inside the far post in the 78th minute.

Melia finished with three stops, including back-to-back saves of a header by Steven Birnbaum and the put-back attempt of Frédéric Brillant.

Sporting Kansas City (2-4-4) is winless in its last six games and has lost three of its last four.

D.C. United has won back-to-back games for the first time since late March.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

