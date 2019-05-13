Listen Live Sports

Pedroia has knee setback, puts injury rehab on hold

May 13, 2019 8:57 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had his minor league injury rehab assignment put on hold following a setback with his lingering left knee injury.

Pedroia was scratched from a game with Double-A Portland on Saturday, and his return from the rehab assignment was announced Monday.

The veteran infielder has played just nine games over the past two seasons since having surgery to replace cartilage in his left knee after the 2017 season. He was 2 for 20 in six games with Boston earlier this season.

Pedroia had played five games with Portland on the rehab assignment, going 4 for 16.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

