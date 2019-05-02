Listen Live Sports

Pera beats Wang to reach Prague Open semis

May 2, 2019 12:03 pm
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Bernarda Pera reached her second WTA Tour semifinal by upsetting third-seeded Qiang Wang 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the Prague Open on Thursday.

It was only the American’s second career victory over a top-20 ranked player and earned Pera a meeting with another surprising semifinalist, Karolina Muchova. The Czech player, who was given a wild card for the tournament, eliminated Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her first WTA semifinal.

In an all-Czech quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova eased past No. 6 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2, improving her record against her countrywoman to 4-1.

Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann also reached her first WTA semifinal by knocking out German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

