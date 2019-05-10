Listen Live Sports

Peralta, Marte lift Diamondbacks over Braves 3-2 in 10

May 10, 2019 1:27 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Ketel Marte singled home the winning run in the 10th to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Josh Donaldson put the Braves ahead 2-1 with a leadoff homer against Greg Holland in the top of the ninth. Luke Jackson retired the first two batters in the bottom half before Peralta sent a drive over the right field fence.

Jackson had held opponents scoreless over his past 15 innings and converted his previous two save chances.

Nick Ahmed drew a leadoff walk from A.J. Minter (0-4) in the 10th and went to third on Carson Kelly’s single. Marte won it with a blooper that fell in shallow right field for his second career walk-off hit.

Called up from Triple-A Reno before the game, Jon DuPlantier (1-0) worked a scoreless inning for his first major league win.

Atlanta (18-20) has lost four straight.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

