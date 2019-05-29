Peters wins Stage 17; Carapaz extends Giro lead

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — Nans Peters of France claimed his first professional victory by winning the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, while Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz celebrated his birthday by extending his overall lead.

Peters, who rides for AG2R La Mondiale, used a late solo breakaway to win the 181-kilometer (112-mile) stage from Commezzadura to Anterselva, near the Austrian border.

“My Giro was already a success but it’s incredible to get my first pro win in a Grand Tour,” the 25-year-old Peters said. “In the breakaway, I promised myself to attack only once and the timing proved to be right.”

Esteban Chaves was second, 1 minute, 34 seconds behind Peters. Davide Formolo won the sprint for third, finishing 1:51 behind Peters.

Advertisement

They had all been part of a large breakaway before Peters attacked with 16 kilometers remaining.

Carapaz, who turned 26 on Wednesday, extended his lead to 1:54 over home favorite Vincenzo Nibali and 2:16 over Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.

His Movistar teammate, Mikel Landa, attacked with three kilometers remaining to cut the gap to the top three. Landa remained fourth but is now 3:03 behind Carapaz.

“Mikel Landa felt good in the finale and decided to attack to gain some time for the final podium,” Carapaz said. “I also felt good and I did my best to profit from Mikel’s attack. I couldn’t have asked for a better 26th birthday than with the Maglia Rosa.”

Thursday’s 18th stage is a mainly downhill route on the 222-kilometer ride from Valdaora to Santa Maria di Sala.

The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.