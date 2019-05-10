PGA Champions Tour – Regions Tradition Scores

|Friday
|At Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course)
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Purse: $2.4 million
|Yardage: 7,299; Par 72
|Second Round
|Steve Stricker
|68-64—132
|David Toms
|67-67—134
|Billy Andrade
|68-67—135
|Bernhard Langer
|69-67—136
|Glen Day
|64-72—136
|Paul Goydos
|70-67—137
|Scott Parel
|71-66—137
|Gary Hallberg
|73-65—138
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|68-70—138
|Michael Bradley
|71-68—139
|Paul Broadhurst
|73-66—139
|Brandt Jobe
|71-69—140
|Marco Dawson
|71-69—140
|Kenny Perry
|72-68—140
|Lee Janzen
|74-66—140
|Kent Jones
|72-68—140
|Willie Wood
|69-71—140
|Kirk Triplett
|73-67—140
|Tom Byrum
|71-69—140
|Joey Sindelar
|74-66—140
|Billy Mayfair
|72-68—140
|David Frost
|73-68—141
|Jerry Kelly
|71-70—141
|Dan Forsman
|71-70—141
|Tommy Armour III
|76-65—141
|Retief Goosen
|74-67—141
|Shaun Micheel
|73-68—141
|Steve Jones
|68-73—141
|Tom Lehman
|73-69—142
|Jeff Maggert
|69-73—142
|Stephen Ames
|71-71—142
|Rocco Mediate
|74-68—142
|Mike Goodes
|70-72—142
|José María Olazábal
|71-72—143
|Joe Durant
|74-69—143
|Ian Woosnam
|72-71—143
|Fred Funk
|72-71—143
|Darren Clarke
|72-71—143
|Corey Pavin
|73-70—143
|Jerry Pate
|70-74—144
|Esteban Toledo
|72-72—144
|Scott Hoch
|73-71—144
|Doug Garwood
|74-70—144
|Olin Browne
|71-73—144
|Ken Tanigawa
|75-69—144
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-72—144
|Steve Flesch
|75-70—145
|Tim Petrovic
|75-70—145
|Kevin Sutherland
|73-72—145
|Gene Sauers
|72-74—146
|Carlos Franco
|76-70—146
|Spike McRoy
|73-73—146
|Jeff Sluman
|73-73—146
|David McKenzie
|79-67—146
|Scott McCarron
|73-74—147
|Bart Bryant
|74-73—147
|Wes Short, Jr.
|75-72—147
|Tommy Tolles
|72-75—147
|Vijay Singh
|72-75—147
|John Huston
|75-73—148
|Mark Calcavecchia
|77-71—148
|Woody Austin
|74-74—148
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|79-69—148
|Chris DiMarco
|75-73—148
|Russ Cochran
|75-73—148
|Mark McNulty
|78-70—148
|Fran Quinn
|75-73—148
|Paul Lawrie
|76-73—149
|Steve Pate
|78-72—150
|Len Mattiace
|76-74—150
|Jerry Smith
|80-71—151
|Bob Gilder
|78-74—152
|Tom Kite
|77-79—156
|Tom Gillis
|81-80—161
