PGA Champions Tour – Regions Tradition Scores

Friday At Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course) Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,299; Par 72 Second Round Steve Stricker 68-64—132 David Toms 67-67—134 Billy Andrade 68-67—135 Bernhard Langer 69-67—136 Glen Day 64-72—136 Paul Goydos 70-67—137 Scott Parel 71-66—137 Gary Hallberg 73-65—138 Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-70—138 Michael Bradley 71-68—139 Paul Broadhurst 73-66—139 Brandt Jobe 71-69—140 Marco Dawson 71-69—140 Kenny Perry 72-68—140 Lee Janzen 74-66—140 Kent Jones 72-68—140 Willie Wood 69-71—140 Kirk Triplett 73-67—140 Tom Byrum 71-69—140 Joey Sindelar 74-66—140 Billy Mayfair 72-68—140 David Frost 73-68—141 Jerry Kelly 71-70—141 Dan Forsman 71-70—141 Tommy Armour III 76-65—141 Retief Goosen 74-67—141 Shaun Micheel 73-68—141 Steve Jones 68-73—141 Tom Lehman 73-69—142 Jeff Maggert 69-73—142 Stephen Ames 71-71—142 Rocco Mediate 74-68—142 Mike Goodes 70-72—142 José María Olazábal 71-72—143 Joe Durant 74-69—143 Ian Woosnam 72-71—143 Fred Funk 72-71—143 Darren Clarke 72-71—143 Corey Pavin 73-70—143 Jerry Pate 70-74—144 Esteban Toledo 72-72—144 Scott Hoch 73-71—144 Doug Garwood 74-70—144 Olin Browne 71-73—144 Ken Tanigawa 75-69—144 Duffy Waldorf 72-72—144 Steve Flesch 75-70—145 Tim Petrovic 75-70—145 Kevin Sutherland 73-72—145 Gene Sauers 72-74—146 Carlos Franco 76-70—146 Spike McRoy 73-73—146 Jeff Sluman 73-73—146 David McKenzie 79-67—146 Scott McCarron 73-74—147 Bart Bryant 74-73—147 Wes Short, Jr. 75-72—147 Tommy Tolles 72-75—147 Vijay Singh 72-75—147 John Huston 75-73—148 Mark Calcavecchia 77-71—148 Woody Austin 74-74—148 Tom Pernice Jr. 79-69—148 Chris DiMarco 75-73—148 Russ Cochran 75-73—148 Mark McNulty 78-70—148 Fran Quinn 75-73—148 Paul Lawrie 76-73—149 Steve Pate 78-72—150 Len Mattiace 76-74—150 Jerry Smith 80-71—151 Bob Gilder 78-74—152 Tom Kite 77-79—156 Tom Gillis 81-80—161

