PGA Champions Tour – Regions Tradition Scores

|Saturday
|At Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course)
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Purse: $2.4 million
|Yardage: 7,299; Par 72
|Third Round
|Steve Stricker
|68-64-70—202
|Bernhard Langer
|69-67-68—204
|David Toms
|67-67-70—204
|Billy Andrade
|68-67-69—204
|Tom Byrum
|71-69-66—206
|Paul Goydos
|70-67-69—206
|Paul Broadhurst
|73-66-68—207
|Scott Parel
|71-66-70—207
|Stephen Ames
|71-71-67—209
|Brandt Jobe
|71-69-69—209
|Glen Day
|64-72-73—209
|Jerry Kelly
|71-70-69—210
|Willie Wood
|69-71-70—210
|Michael Bradley
|71-68-71—210
|Steve Jones
|68-73-70—211
|Joey Sindelar
|74-66-71—211
|Lee Janzen
|74-66-71—211
|Gary Hallberg
|73-65-73—211
|Joe Durant
|74-69-69—212
|Tommy Armour III
|76-65-71—212
|Retief Goosen
|74-67-71—212
|Shaun Micheel
|73-68-71—212
|Esteban Toledo
|72-72-69—213
|Ian Woosnam
|72-71-70—213
|Rocco Mediate
|74-68-71—213
|Steve Flesch
|75-70-68—213
|Tom Lehman
|73-69-71—213
|Jeff Maggert
|69-73-71—213
|Kevin Sutherland
|73-72-68—213
|David Frost
|73-68-72—213
|Dan Forsman
|71-70-72—213
|Kent Jones
|72-68-73—213
|Kenny Perry
|72-68-73—213
|Darren Clarke
|72-71-71—214
|Kirk Triplett
|73-67-74—214
|Marco Dawson
|71-69-74—214
|Mike Goodes
|70-72-73—215
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-72-71—215
|Jeff Sluman
|73-73-69—215
|Woody Austin
|74-74-67—215
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|68-70-77—215
|Corey Pavin
|73-70-73—216
|José María Olazábal
|71-72-73—216
|Olin Browne
|71-73-72—216
|Ken Tanigawa
|75-69-72—216
|Tim Petrovic
|75-70-71—216
|Gene Sauers
|72-74-70—216
|Scott Hoch
|73-71-73—217
|Spike McRoy
|73-73-71—217
|Billy Mayfair
|72-68-77—217
|Fred Funk
|72-71-75—218
|Doug Garwood
|74-70-74—218
|Carlos Franco
|76-70-72—218
|David McKenzie
|79-67-72—218
|Bart Bryant
|74-73-71—218
|Russ Cochran
|75-73-70—218
|Scott McCarron
|73-74-72—219
|Wes Short, Jr.
|75-72-72—219
|Jerry Pate
|70-74-76—220
|Tommy Tolles
|72-75-73—220
|Vijay Singh
|72-75-73—220
|John Huston
|75-73-73—221
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|79-69-73—221
|Mark McNulty
|78-70-73—221
|Fran Quinn
|75-73-73—221
|Paul Lawrie
|76-73-72—221
|Mark Calcavecchia
|77-71-74—222
|Steve Pate
|78-72-73—223
|Len Mattiace
|76-74-73—223
|Chris DiMarco
|75-73-76—224
|Bob Gilder
|78-74-75—227
|Jerry Smith
|80-71-77—228
|Tom Gillis
|81-80-70—231
|Tom Kite
|77-79-79—235
