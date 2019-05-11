PGA Champions Tour – Regions Tradition Scores

Saturday At Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course) Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,299; Par 72 Third Round Steve Stricker 68-64-70—202 Bernhard Langer 69-67-68—204 David Toms 67-67-70—204 Billy Andrade 68-67-69—204 Tom Byrum 71-69-66—206 Paul Goydos 70-67-69—206 Paul Broadhurst 73-66-68—207 Scott Parel 71-66-70—207 Stephen Ames 71-71-67—209 Brandt Jobe 71-69-69—209 Glen Day 64-72-73—209 Jerry Kelly 71-70-69—210 Willie Wood 69-71-70—210 Michael Bradley 71-68-71—210 Steve Jones 68-73-70—211 Joey Sindelar 74-66-71—211 Lee Janzen 74-66-71—211 Gary Hallberg 73-65-73—211 Joe Durant 74-69-69—212 Tommy Armour III 76-65-71—212 Retief Goosen 74-67-71—212 Shaun Micheel 73-68-71—212 Esteban Toledo 72-72-69—213 Ian Woosnam 72-71-70—213 Rocco Mediate 74-68-71—213 Steve Flesch 75-70-68—213 Tom Lehman 73-69-71—213 Jeff Maggert 69-73-71—213 Kevin Sutherland 73-72-68—213 David Frost 73-68-72—213 Dan Forsman 71-70-72—213 Kent Jones 72-68-73—213 Kenny Perry 72-68-73—213 Darren Clarke 72-71-71—214 Kirk Triplett 73-67-74—214 Marco Dawson 71-69-74—214 Mike Goodes 70-72-73—215 Duffy Waldorf 72-72-71—215 Jeff Sluman 73-73-69—215 Woody Austin 74-74-67—215 Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-70-77—215 Corey Pavin 73-70-73—216 José María Olazábal 71-72-73—216 Olin Browne 71-73-72—216 Ken Tanigawa 75-69-72—216 Tim Petrovic 75-70-71—216 Gene Sauers 72-74-70—216 Scott Hoch 73-71-73—217 Spike McRoy 73-73-71—217 Billy Mayfair 72-68-77—217 Fred Funk 72-71-75—218 Doug Garwood 74-70-74—218 Carlos Franco 76-70-72—218 David McKenzie 79-67-72—218 Bart Bryant 74-73-71—218 Russ Cochran 75-73-70—218 Scott McCarron 73-74-72—219 Wes Short, Jr. 75-72-72—219 Jerry Pate 70-74-76—220 Tommy Tolles 72-75-73—220 Vijay Singh 72-75-73—220 John Huston 75-73-73—221 Tom Pernice Jr. 79-69-73—221 Mark McNulty 78-70-73—221 Fran Quinn 75-73-73—221 Paul Lawrie 76-73-72—221 Mark Calcavecchia 77-71-74—222 Steve Pate 78-72-73—223 Len Mattiace 76-74-73—223 Chris DiMarco 75-73-76—224 Bob Gilder 78-74-75—227 Jerry Smith 80-71-77—228 Tom Gillis 81-80-70—231 Tom Kite 77-79-79—235

