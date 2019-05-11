Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Champions Tour – Regions Tradition Scores

May 11, 2019 3:26 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Saturday
At Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course)
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,299; Par 72
Third Round
Steve Stricker 68-64-70—202
Bernhard Langer 69-67-68—204
David Toms 67-67-70—204
Billy Andrade 68-67-69—204
Tom Byrum 71-69-66—206
Paul Goydos 70-67-69—206
Paul Broadhurst 73-66-68—207
Scott Parel 71-66-70—207
Stephen Ames 71-71-67—209
Brandt Jobe 71-69-69—209
Glen Day 64-72-73—209
Jerry Kelly 71-70-69—210
Willie Wood 69-71-70—210
Michael Bradley 71-68-71—210
Steve Jones 68-73-70—211
Joey Sindelar 74-66-71—211
Lee Janzen 74-66-71—211
Gary Hallberg 73-65-73—211
Joe Durant 74-69-69—212
Tommy Armour III 76-65-71—212
Retief Goosen 74-67-71—212
Shaun Micheel 73-68-71—212
Esteban Toledo 72-72-69—213
Ian Woosnam 72-71-70—213
Rocco Mediate 74-68-71—213
Steve Flesch 75-70-68—213
Tom Lehman 73-69-71—213
Jeff Maggert 69-73-71—213
Kevin Sutherland 73-72-68—213
David Frost 73-68-72—213
Dan Forsman 71-70-72—213
Kent Jones 72-68-73—213
Kenny Perry 72-68-73—213
Darren Clarke 72-71-71—214
Kirk Triplett 73-67-74—214
Marco Dawson 71-69-74—214
Mike Goodes 70-72-73—215
Duffy Waldorf 72-72-71—215
Jeff Sluman 73-73-69—215
Woody Austin 74-74-67—215
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-70-77—215
Corey Pavin 73-70-73—216
José María Olazábal 71-72-73—216
Olin Browne 71-73-72—216
Ken Tanigawa 75-69-72—216
Tim Petrovic 75-70-71—216
Gene Sauers 72-74-70—216
Scott Hoch 73-71-73—217
Spike McRoy 73-73-71—217
Billy Mayfair 72-68-77—217
Fred Funk 72-71-75—218
Doug Garwood 74-70-74—218
Carlos Franco 76-70-72—218
David McKenzie 79-67-72—218
Bart Bryant 74-73-71—218
Russ Cochran 75-73-70—218
Scott McCarron 73-74-72—219
Wes Short, Jr. 75-72-72—219
Jerry Pate 70-74-76—220
Tommy Tolles 72-75-73—220
Vijay Singh 72-75-73—220
John Huston 75-73-73—221
Tom Pernice Jr. 79-69-73—221
Mark McNulty 78-70-73—221
Fran Quinn 75-73-73—221
Paul Lawrie 76-73-72—221
Mark Calcavecchia 77-71-74—222
Steve Pate 78-72-73—223
Len Mattiace 76-74-73—223
Chris DiMarco 75-73-76—224
Bob Gilder 78-74-75—227
Jerry Smith 80-71-77—228
Tom Gillis 81-80-70—231
Tom Kite 77-79-79—235

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.