Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Champions Tour – Regions Tradition Scores

May 10, 2019 5:18 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday
At Trinity Forest GC (Founders course)
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,299; Par 72
Second Round
Steve Stricker 68-64—132
David Toms 67-67—134
Billy Andrade 68-67—135
Bernhard Langer 69-67—136
Glen Day 64-72—136
Paul Goydos 70-67—137
Scott Parel 71-66—137
Gary Hallberg 73-65—138
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-70—138
Michael Bradley 71-68—139
Paul Broadhurst 73-66—139
Brandt Jobe 71-69—140
Marco Dawson 71-69—140
Kenny Perry 72-68—140
Lee Janzen 74-66—140
Kent Jones 72-68—140
Willie Wood 69-71—140
Kirk Triplett 73-67—140
Tom Byrum 71-69—140
Joey Sindelar 74-66—140
Billy Mayfair 72-68—140
David Frost 73-68—141
Jerry Kelly 71-70—141
Dan Forsman 71-70—141
Tommy Armour III 76-65—141
Retief Goosen 74-67—141
Shaun Micheel 73-68—141
Steve Jones 68-73—141
Tom Lehman 73-69—142
Jeff Maggert 69-73—142
Stephen Ames 71-71—142
Rocco Mediate 74-68—142
Mike Goodes 70-72—142
José María Olazábal 71-72—143
Joe Durant 74-69—143
Ian Woosnam 72-71—143
Fred Funk 72-71—143
Darren Clarke 72-71—143
Corey Pavin 73-70—143
Jerry Pate 70-74—144
Esteban Toledo 72-72—144
Scott Hoch 73-71—144
Doug Garwood 74-70—144
Olin Browne 71-73—144
Ken Tanigawa 75-69—144
Duffy Waldorf 72-72—144
Steve Flesch 75-70—145
Tim Petrovic 75-70—145
Kevin Sutherland 73-72—145
Gene Sauers 72-74—146
Carlos Franco 76-70—146
Spike McRoy 73-73—146
Jeff Sluman 73-73—146
David McKenzie 79-67—146
Scott McCarron 73-74—147
Bart Bryant 74-73—147
Wes Short, Jr. 75-72—147
Tommy Tolles 72-75—147
Vijay Singh 72-75—147
John Huston 75-73—148
Mark Calcavecchia 77-71—148
Woody Austin 74-74—148
Tom Pernice Jr. 79-69—148
Chris DiMarco 75-73—148
Russ Cochran 75-73—148
Mark McNulty 78-70—148
Fran Quinn 75-73—148
Paul Lawrie 76-73—149
Steve Pate 78-72—150
Len Mattiace 76-74—150
Jerry Smith 80-71—151
Bob Gilder 78-74—152
Tom Kite 77-79—156
Tom Gillis 81-80—161

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.