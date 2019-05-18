Listen Live Sports

PGA Championship Leaders Cards

May 18, 2019 7:50 pm
 
Saturday
At Bethpage Black
Farmingdale, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,549; Par: 70
Second Round
Par out 443 544 434-35
Brooks Koepka 433 534 435-34
Harold Varner III 443 444 434-34
Jazz Janewatananond 442 443 434-32
Luke List 444 543 434-35
Dustin Johnson 352 444 433-32
Par in 444 534 434-35-70—210
Brooks Koepka 544 434 534-36-70—198
Harold Varner III 444 434 433-33-67—205
Jazz Janewattananond 344 544 443-35-67—205
Luke List 443 424 445-34-69—205
Dustin Johnson 553 543 435-37-69—205

