PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Bethpage Black
|Farmingdale, N.Y.
|Yardage: 7,549; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Par out
|443
|544
|434-35
|Brooks Koepka
|433
|534
|435-34
|Harold Varner III
|443
|444
|434-34
|Jazz Janewatananond
|442
|443
|434-32
|Luke List
|444
|543
|434-35
|Dustin Johnson
|352
|444
|433-32
|Par in
|444
|534
|434-35-70—210
|Brooks Koepka
|544
|434
|534-36-70—198
|Harold Varner III
|444
|434
|433-33-67—205
|Jazz Janewattananond
|344
|544
|443-35-67—205
|Luke List
|443
|424
|445-34-69—205
|Dustin Johnson
|553
|543
|435-37-69—205
