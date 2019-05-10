Listen Live Sports

PGA Championship, Yards-Par

May 10, 2019 2:47 pm
 
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par for the Black Course at Bethpage State Park, site of the 101st PGA Championship to be played May 16-19:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 430
2 4 389
3 3 230
4 5 517
5 4 478
6 4 408
7 4 524
8 3 210
9 4 460
Out 35 3646
10 4 502
11 4 435
12 4 515
13 5 608
14 3 161
15 4 484
16 4 490
17 3 207
18 4 411
In 35 3813
Total 70 7459

