PGA Championship, Yards-Par

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par for the Black Course at Bethpage State Park, site of the 101st PGA Championship to be played May 16-19:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|430
|2
|4
|389
|3
|3
|230
|4
|5
|517
|5
|4
|478
|6
|4
|408
|7
|4
|524
|8
|3
|210
|9
|4
|460
|Out
|35
|3646
|10
|4
|502
|11
|4
|435
|12
|4
|515
|13
|5
|608
|14
|3
|161
|15
|4
|484
|16
|4
|490
|17
|3
|207
|18
|4
|411
|In
|35
|3813
|Total
|70
|7459
