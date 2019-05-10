PGA Championship, Yards-Par

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par for the Black Course at Bethpage State Park, site of the 101st PGA Championship to be played May 16-19:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 430 2 4 389 3 3 230 4 5 517 5 4 478 6 4 408 7 4 524 8 3 210 9 4 460 Out 35 3646 10 4 502 11 4 435 12 4 515 13 5 608 14 3 161 15 4 484 16 4 490 17 3 207 18 4 411 In 35 3813 Total 70 7459

