PGA Tour Champions _ Insperity Invitational Scores

Saturday At The Woodlands CC The Woodlands, Texas Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,002; Par 72 Second Round Scott McCarron 67-65—132 Scott Parel 67-68—135 Paul Goydos 68-67—135 Colin Montgomerie 68-68—136 Lee Janzen 70-67—137 Kent Jones 68-69—137 Marco Dawson 72-65—137 Jerry Kelly 72-65—137 Mark McNulty 71-67—138 Tom Lehman 67-71—138 Michael Bradley 71-68—139 Billy Mayfair 68-71—139 Bernhard Langer 69-70—139 Kenny Perry 70-69—139 Paul Lawrie 70-70—140 Jeff Maggert 71-69—140 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71—140 Ken Tanigawa 68-72—140 Vijay Singh 70-70—140 Retief Goosen 71-70—141 John Huston 70-71—141 Gene Sauers 72-69—141 David Toms 72-69—141 Steve Flesch 69-72—141 Kevin Sutherland 72-69—141 Bart Bryant 69-72—141 Kirk Triplett 73-68—141 Wes Short, Jr. 70-72—142 John Daly 71-71—142 Joe Durant 71-71—142 Clark Dennis 69-73—142 Tom Byrum 74-69—143 Tim Petrovic 67-76—143 Mark Brooks 69-74—143 Joey Sindelar 72-71—143 Billy Andrade 74-69—143 Willie Wood 72-71—143 Esteban Toledo 70-73—143 Darren Clarke 70-73—143 Glen Day 68-75—143 Brandt Jobe 68-75—143 Michael Allen 72-71—143 Mark O’Meara 68-75—143 Mike Goodes 73-71—144 Shaun Micheel 71-73—144 David Frost 69-75—144 Blaine McCallister 74-70—144 Russ Cochran 74-70—144 Ken Duke 71-73—144 Stephen Ames 70-74—144 Jeff Sluman 74-71—145 Tom Watson 70-75—145 Jesper Parnevik 72-73—145 Ian Woosnam 70-75—145 Gibby Gilbert III 73-72—145 Larry Mize 72-74—146 Steve Pate 74-72—146 Scott Verplank 73-73—146 Tommy Armour III 70-76—146 Chris DiMarco 74-72—146 Duffy Waldorf 72-74—146 Jerry Smith 71-76—147 Olin Browne 74-73—147 Barry Lane 70-77—147 Jay Haas 72-75—147 Mark Calcavecchia 77-71—148 José María Olazábal 73-76—149 Woody Austin 74-75—149 Corey Pavin 75-76—151 Loren Roberts 74-77—151 Tom Pernice Jr. 76-75—151 Tom Kite 73-78—151 Rocco Mediate 75-76—151 Fred Funk 77-76—153 Bob Gilder 79-80—159 John Harris 78-81—159

