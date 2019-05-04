PGA Tour Champions _ Insperity Invitational Scores

|Saturday
|At The Woodlands CC
|The Woodlands, Texas
|Purse: $2.2 million
|Yardage: 7,002; Par 72
|Second Round
|Scott McCarron
|67-65—132
|Scott Parel
|67-68—135
|Paul Goydos
|68-67—135
|Colin Montgomerie
|68-68—136
|Lee Janzen
|70-67—137
|Kent Jones
|68-69—137
|Marco Dawson
|72-65—137
|Jerry Kelly
|72-65—137
|Mark McNulty
|71-67—138
|Tom Lehman
|67-71—138
|Michael Bradley
|71-68—139
|Billy Mayfair
|68-71—139
|Bernhard Langer
|69-70—139
|Kenny Perry
|70-69—139
|Paul Lawrie
|70-70—140
|Jeff Maggert
|71-69—140
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|69-71—140
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-72—140
|Vijay Singh
|70-70—140
|Retief Goosen
|71-70—141
|John Huston
|70-71—141
|Gene Sauers
|72-69—141
|David Toms
|72-69—141
|Steve Flesch
|69-72—141
|Kevin Sutherland
|72-69—141
|Bart Bryant
|69-72—141
|Kirk Triplett
|73-68—141
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70-72—142
|John Daly
|71-71—142
|Joe Durant
|71-71—142
|Clark Dennis
|69-73—142
|Tom Byrum
|74-69—143
|Tim Petrovic
|67-76—143
|Mark Brooks
|69-74—143
|Joey Sindelar
|72-71—143
|Billy Andrade
|74-69—143
|Willie Wood
|72-71—143
|Esteban Toledo
|70-73—143
|Darren Clarke
|70-73—143
|Glen Day
|68-75—143
|Brandt Jobe
|68-75—143
|Michael Allen
|72-71—143
|Mark O’Meara
|68-75—143
|Mike Goodes
|73-71—144
|Shaun Micheel
|71-73—144
|David Frost
|69-75—144
|Blaine McCallister
|74-70—144
|Russ Cochran
|74-70—144
|Ken Duke
|71-73—144
|Stephen Ames
|70-74—144
|Jeff Sluman
|74-71—145
|Tom Watson
|70-75—145
|Jesper Parnevik
|72-73—145
|Ian Woosnam
|70-75—145
|Gibby Gilbert III
|73-72—145
|Larry Mize
|72-74—146
|Steve Pate
|74-72—146
|Scott Verplank
|73-73—146
|Tommy Armour III
|70-76—146
|Chris DiMarco
|74-72—146
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-74—146
|Jerry Smith
|71-76—147
|Olin Browne
|74-73—147
|Barry Lane
|70-77—147
|Jay Haas
|72-75—147
|Mark Calcavecchia
|77-71—148
|José María Olazábal
|73-76—149
|Woody Austin
|74-75—149
|Corey Pavin
|75-76—151
|Loren Roberts
|74-77—151
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|76-75—151
|Tom Kite
|73-78—151
|Rocco Mediate
|75-76—151
|Fred Funk
|77-76—153
|Bob Gilder
|79-80—159
|John Harris
|78-81—159
