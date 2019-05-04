Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
PGA Tour Champions _ Insperity Invitational Scores

May 4, 2019 9:39 pm
 
Saturday
At The Woodlands CC
The Woodlands, Texas
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,002; Par 72
Second Round
Scott McCarron 67-65—132
Scott Parel 67-68—135
Paul Goydos 68-67—135
Colin Montgomerie 68-68—136
Lee Janzen 70-67—137
Kent Jones 68-69—137
Marco Dawson 72-65—137
Jerry Kelly 72-65—137
Mark McNulty 71-67—138
Tom Lehman 67-71—138
Michael Bradley 71-68—139
Billy Mayfair 68-71—139
Bernhard Langer 69-70—139
Kenny Perry 70-69—139
Paul Lawrie 70-70—140
Jeff Maggert 71-69—140
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71—140
Ken Tanigawa 68-72—140
Vijay Singh 70-70—140
Retief Goosen 71-70—141
John Huston 70-71—141
Gene Sauers 72-69—141
David Toms 72-69—141
Steve Flesch 69-72—141
Kevin Sutherland 72-69—141
Bart Bryant 69-72—141
Kirk Triplett 73-68—141
Wes Short, Jr. 70-72—142
John Daly 71-71—142
Joe Durant 71-71—142
Clark Dennis 69-73—142
Tom Byrum 74-69—143
Tim Petrovic 67-76—143
Mark Brooks 69-74—143
Joey Sindelar 72-71—143
Billy Andrade 74-69—143
Willie Wood 72-71—143
Esteban Toledo 70-73—143
Darren Clarke 70-73—143
Glen Day 68-75—143
Brandt Jobe 68-75—143
Michael Allen 72-71—143
Mark O’Meara 68-75—143
Mike Goodes 73-71—144
Shaun Micheel 71-73—144
David Frost 69-75—144
Blaine McCallister 74-70—144
Russ Cochran 74-70—144
Ken Duke 71-73—144
Stephen Ames 70-74—144
Jeff Sluman 74-71—145
Tom Watson 70-75—145
Jesper Parnevik 72-73—145
Ian Woosnam 70-75—145
Gibby Gilbert III 73-72—145
Larry Mize 72-74—146
Steve Pate 74-72—146
Scott Verplank 73-73—146
Tommy Armour III 70-76—146
Chris DiMarco 74-72—146
Duffy Waldorf 72-74—146
Jerry Smith 71-76—147
Olin Browne 74-73—147
Barry Lane 70-77—147
Jay Haas 72-75—147
Mark Calcavecchia 77-71—148
José María Olazábal 73-76—149
Woody Austin 74-75—149
Corey Pavin 75-76—151
Loren Roberts 74-77—151
Tom Pernice Jr. 76-75—151
Tom Kite 73-78—151
Rocco Mediate 75-76—151
Fred Funk 77-76—153
Bob Gilder 79-80—159
John Harris 78-81—159

