PGA Tour Champions _ Insperity Invitational Scores

|Saturday
|At The Woodlands CC
|The Woodlands, Texas
|Purse: $2.2 million
|Yardage: 7,002; Par 72
|First Round
|Colin Montgomerie
|68
|Scott McCarron
|67
|Michael Bradley
|71
|Billy Mayfair
|68
|Kent Jones
|68
|Scott Parel
|67
|Tom Lehman
|67
|Brandt Jobe
|68
|Lee Janzen
|70
|Mark McNulty
|71
|Tim Petrovic
|67
|Tommy Armour III
|70
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70
|Ken Tanigawa
|68
|Mark O’Meara
|68
|Paul Goydos
|68
|Mark Brooks
|69
|John Huston
|70
|Bernhard Langer
|69
|Glen Day
|68
|Steve Flesch
|69
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|69
|Bart Bryant
|69
|Jerry Kelly
|69
|Clark Dennis
|69
|David Frost
|69
|Paul Lawrie
|70
|Darren Clarke
|70
|Jeff Maggert
|71
|Jesper Parnevik
|72
|Vijay Singh
|70
|Stephen Ames
|70
|Kenny Perry
|70
|Ian Woosnam
|70
|Barry Lane
|70
|Shaun Micheel
|71
|Joey Sindelar
|72
|Willie Wood
|72
|Esteban Toledo
|70
|Marco Dawson
|72
|John Daly
|71
|David Toms
|72
|Joe Durant
|71
|Jerry Smith
|71
|Larry Mize
|72
|Retief Goosen
|71
|Tom Watson
|70
|Ken Duke
|71
|Gene Sauers
|72
|Michael Allen
|72
|Duffy Waldorf
|72
|Jay Haas
|72
|Kevin Sutherland
|72
|Olin Browne
|74
|Mike Goodes
|73
|Tom Byrum
|74
|Loren Roberts
|74
|Steve Pate
|74
|Scott Verplank
|73
|Billy Andrade
|74
|Tom Kite
|73
|Kirk Triplett
|73
|José María Olazábal
|73
|Gibby Gilbert III
|73
|Russ Cochran
|74
|Jeff Sluman
|74
|Woody Austin
|74
|Corey Pavin
|75
|Blaine McCallister
|74
|Chris DiMarco
|74
|Rocco Mediate
|75
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|76
|Mark Calcavecchia
|77
|Fred Funk
|77
|Bob Gilder
|79
|John Harris
|78
|Peter Jacobsen
|WD
|Scott Hoch
|WD
