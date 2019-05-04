Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions _ Insperity Invitational Scores

May 4, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Saturday
At The Woodlands CC
The Woodlands, Texas
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,002; Par 72
First Round
Colin Montgomerie 68
Scott McCarron 67
Michael Bradley 71
Billy Mayfair 68
Kent Jones 68
Scott Parel 67
Tom Lehman 67
Brandt Jobe 68
Lee Janzen 70
Mark McNulty 71
Tim Petrovic 67
Tommy Armour III 70
Wes Short, Jr. 70
Ken Tanigawa 68
Mark O’Meara 68
Paul Goydos 68
Mark Brooks 69
John Huston 70
Bernhard Langer 69
Glen Day 68
Steve Flesch 69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69
Bart Bryant 69
Jerry Kelly 69
Clark Dennis 69
David Frost 69
Paul Lawrie 70
Darren Clarke 70
Jeff Maggert 71
Jesper Parnevik 72
Vijay Singh 70
Stephen Ames 70
Kenny Perry 70
Ian Woosnam 70
Barry Lane 70
Shaun Micheel 71
Joey Sindelar 72
Willie Wood 72
Esteban Toledo 70
Marco Dawson 72
John Daly 71
David Toms 72
Joe Durant 71
Jerry Smith 71
Larry Mize 72
Retief Goosen 71
Tom Watson 70
Ken Duke 71
Gene Sauers 72
Michael Allen 72
Duffy Waldorf 72
Jay Haas 72
Kevin Sutherland 72
Olin Browne 74
Mike Goodes 73
Tom Byrum 74
Loren Roberts 74
Steve Pate 74
Scott Verplank 73
Billy Andrade 74
Tom Kite 73
Kirk Triplett 73
José María Olazábal 73
Gibby Gilbert III 73
Russ Cochran 74
Jeff Sluman 74
Woody Austin 74
Corey Pavin 75
Blaine McCallister 74
Chris DiMarco 74
Rocco Mediate 75
Tom Pernice Jr. 76
Mark Calcavecchia 77
Fred Funk 77
Bob Gilder 79
John Harris 78
Peter Jacobsen WD
Scott Hoch WD

