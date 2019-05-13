PGA Tour Champions Stax

Through May 13 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, (10), $999,628. 2, Bernhard Langer, (7), $713,637. 3, Kirk Triplett, (10), $705,376. 4, David Toms, (9), $610,845. 5, Kevin Sutherland, (10), $607,442. 6, Tom Lehman, (8), $539,956. 7, Steve Stricker, (5), $531,227. 8, Scott Parel, (10), $506,313. 9, Paul Goydos, (10), $488,496. 10, Marco Dawson, (8), $471,931.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 68.82. 2, Steve Stricker, 69.06. 3, David Toms, 69.52. 4, Fred Couples, 69.73. 5, Marco Dawson, 69.76. 6, Scott McCarron, 69.79. 7, Tom Lehman, 69.92. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 69.93. 9 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Scott Parel, 70.00.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 294.0. 2, Brandt Jobe, 293.0. 3, Darren Clarke, 291.7. 4, Kenny Perry, 290.2. 5, Retief Goosen, 288.2. 6 (tie), Steve Stricker and Scott McCarron, 286.2. 8, Vijay Singh, 285.7. 9, Fred Couples, 285.3. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 284.3.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Willie Wood, 86.82%. 2, Bart Bryant, 82.89%. 3, Joe Durant, 80.67%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 80.26%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 79.94%. 6, David Toms, 79.77%. 7, Ken Duke, 79.52%. 8, Glen Day, 79.19%. 9, Olin Browne, 78.90%. 10, Gene Sauers, 78.87%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Fred Couples, 74.44%. 2, Bernhard Langer, 73.74%. 3, David Toms, 73.33%. 4, Kirk Triplett, 73.29%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 73.15%. 6, Lee Janzen, 73.02%. 7, Tom Lehman, 72.89%. 8, Ken Tanigawa, 72.82%. 9, Kenny Perry, 72.49%. 10, 2 tied with 72.02%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 25. 2, David Toms, 37. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 39. 4, Kenny Perry, 40. 5, Bernhard Langer, 42. 6, Billy Mayfair, 47. 7, Kirk Triplett, 48. 8, Glen Day, 53. 9 (tie), Joe Durant and Scott McCarron, 54.

Putting Average

1, Mark O’Meara, 1.696. 2, Steve Stricker, 1.715. 3, Kirk Triplett, 1.717. 4, Joey Sindelar, 1.722. 5, Kent Jones, 1.731. 6, Jeff Maggert, 1.736. 7, Willie Wood, 1.737. 8, José María Olazábal, 1.738. 9, Tom Lehman, 1.741. 10, David Toms, 1.742.

Birdie Average

1, Steve Stricker, 4.94. 2, Kirk Triplett, 4.46. 3 (tie), Fred Couples, Jeff Maggert and Mark O’Meara, 4.40. 6, Brandt Jobe, 4.29. 7, David Toms, 4.28. 8, Marco Dawson, 4.24. 9, Kent Jones, 4.20. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.16.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Tom Lehman, 75.0. 2 (tie), Kevin Sutherland and Scott Parel, 84.0. 4, Esteban Toledo, 85.5. 5, Jeff Maggert, 90.0. 6, Bernhard Langer, 99.0. 7, Ian Woosnam, 117.0. 8, Rocco Mediate, 121.5. 9 (tie), Jeff Sluman and Woody Austin, 126.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Steve Stricker, 70.59%. 2, Carlos Franco, 70.37%. 3, Rocco Mediate, 66.67%. 4, Tom Byrum, 65.00%. 5, David Frost, 64.71%. 6, Billy Mayfair, 63.33%. 7, Mark Calcavecchia, 62.22%. 8, Michael Allen, 61.90%. 9, Ian Woosnam, 58.82%. 10, Willie Wood, 57.89%.

All-Around Ranking

1, David Toms, 98. 2, Steve Stricker, 105. 3, Bernhard Langer, 108. 4 (tie), Tom Lehman and Kenny Perry, 156. 6, Brandt Jobe, 166. 7, Scott Parel, 171. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 172. 9, Jeff Maggert, 177. 10, 3 tied with 179.

