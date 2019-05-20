Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour schedule

May 20, 2019
 
Oct. 4-7 — Safeway Open (Kevin Tway)

Oct. 11-14 — CIMB Classic (Marc Leishman)

Oct. 18-21 — The CJ Cup (Brooks Koepka)

Oct. 25-28 — WGC-HSBC Champions (Xander Schauffele)

Oct. 25-28 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Cameron Champ)

Nov. 1-4 — Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Bryson DeChambeau)

Nov. 8-11 — Mayakoba Golf Classic (Matt Kuchar)

Nov. 15-18 — RSM Classic (Charles Howell III)

x-Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — Hero World Challenge (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 3-6 — Sentry Tournament of Champions (Xander Schauffele)

Jan. 10-13 — Sony Open (Matt Kuchar)

Jan. 17-20 — Desert Classic (Adam Long)

Jan. 24-27 — Farmers Insurance Open (Justin Rose)

Jan. 31-Feb. 3 — Waste Management Phoenix Open (Rickie Fowler)

Feb. 7-10 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Phil Mickelson)

Feb. 14-17 — Genesis Open (J.B. Holmes)

Feb. 21-24 — WGC-Mexico Championship (Dustin Johnson)

Feb. 21-24 — Puerto Rico Open (Martin Trainer)

Feb. 28-March 3 — Honda Classic (Keith Mitchell)

March 7-10 — Arnold Palmer Invitational (Francesco Molinari)

March 14-17 — The Players Championship (Rory McIlroy)

March 21-24 — Valspar Championship (Paul Casey)

March 27-31 — WGC-Dell Match Play (Kevin Kisner)

March 28-31 — Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (Graeme McDowell)

April 4-7 — Valero Texas Open (Corey Conners)

April 11-14 — The Masters (Tiger Woods)

April 18-21 — RBC Heritage (C.T. Pan)

April 25-28 — Zurich Classic (Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm)

May 2-5 — Wells Fargo Championship (Max Homa)

May 9-12 — AT&T Byron Nelson (Sung Kang)

May 16-19 — PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)

May 23-26 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

May 30-June 2 — Memorial, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

June 6-9 — RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & CC, Hamilton, Ontario

June 13-16 — US Open, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

June 20-23 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

June 27-30 — Rocket Mortage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit

July 4-7 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 11-14 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 18-21 — British Open, Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland

July 18-21 — Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace GC (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Ky.

July 25-28 — WGC-FedEx Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 25-28 — Reno-Tahoe Tournament, Montreaux Golf & CC, Reno, Nev.

Aug. 1-4 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 8-11 — The Northern Trust, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

Aug. 15-18 — BMW Championship, Medina CC (No. 3), Medinah, Ill.

Aug. 22-25 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

x-unofficial event

