Phillies 11, Cardinals 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .242 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .320 Harper rf 3 2 2 4 1 0 .236 a-Williams ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Hoskins 1b 5 3 4 1 0 1 .302 Realmuto c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280 Knapp c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Herrera cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .250 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .294 Franco 3b 4 1 0 1 0 0 .248 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gosselin lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Nola p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .083 Rodriguez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Totals 38 11 12 10 4 5

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Munoz 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .336 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Martinez rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .354 Molina c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Gregerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Fowler cf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Hudson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wieters c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .353 Totals 30 1 4 1 2 12

Philadelphia 060 020 201—11 12 0 St. Louis 000 001 000— 1 4 2

a-grounded out for Harper in the 8th. b-struck out for Leone in the 9th.

E_Goldschmidt (3), Wong (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Hoskins (9), Herrera 2 (6). HR_Harper (7), off Hudson; Hoskins (11), off Leone; Wieters (1), off Nola. RBIs_Harper 4 (25), Hoskins (32), Realmuto (22), Herrera 2 (9), Hernandez (11), Franco (26), Wieters (6). SF_Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Franco). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; .

GIDP_Segura, Franco, Molina.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins); St. Louis 3 (), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 3-0 6 3 1 1 1 7 101 4.57 Nicasio 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 4.15 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.50 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, L, 2-3 5 7 8 2 3 3 79 4.63 Gregerson 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 30 13.50 Webb 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 5.19 Leone 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 9.18

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 2-2. HBP_Nola (Fowler). PB_Molina (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:04. A_38,562 (45,538).

