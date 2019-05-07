Phillies 11, Cardinals 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.320
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.236
|a-Williams ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gosselin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Nola p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Rodriguez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|10
|4
|5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.336
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Martinez rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.354
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gregerson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Fowler cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Hudson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wieters c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.353
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|12
|Philadelphia
|060
|020
|201—11
|12
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|4
|2
a-grounded out for Harper in the 8th. b-struck out for Leone in the 9th.
E_Goldschmidt (3), Wong (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Hoskins (9), Herrera 2 (6). HR_Harper (7), off Hudson; Hoskins (11), off Leone; Wieters (1), off Nola. RBIs_Harper 4 (25), Hoskins (32), Realmuto (22), Herrera 2 (9), Hernandez (11), Franco (26), Wieters (6). SF_Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Franco). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; .
GIDP_Segura, Franco, Molina.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins); St. Louis 3 (), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 3-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|101
|4.57
|Nicasio
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|4.15
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 2-3
|5
|7
|8
|2
|3
|3
|79
|4.63
|Gregerson
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|13.50
|Webb
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.19
|Leone
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|9.18
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 2-2. HBP_Nola (Fowler). PB_Molina (2).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:04. A_38,562 (45,538).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.