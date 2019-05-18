Phillies 2, Rockies 1

|Colorado
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bre.Rdg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nola p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Snztela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dmingez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100—1
|Philadelphia
|101
|000
|00x—2
E_D.Murphy (2), Tapia (2). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Arenado (12), McMahon (4), B.Harper (13), C.Hernandez (12). 3B_Wolters (1). HR_B.Harper (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Senzatela L,3-3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oh
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,4-0
|6
|8
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Morgan H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dominguez H,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neris S,7-7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
McGee pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Senzatela.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:18. A_42,354 (43,647).
