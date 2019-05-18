Phillies 2, Rockies 1

Colorado Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 5 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0 Story ss 5 0 1 0 Segura ss 3 1 1 0 Dahl cf 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 2 1 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 0 Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 O.Hrrra cf 2 0 0 0 Bre.Rdg 2b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 1 1 0 Nola p 3 0 0 0 Snztela p 2 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 McMahon ph 1 0 1 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 M.Rynld 1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 1 9 1 Totals 30 2 6 1

Colorado 000 000 100—1 Philadelphia 101 000 00x—2

E_D.Murphy (2), Tapia (2). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Arenado (12), McMahon (4), B.Harper (13), C.Hernandez (12). 3B_Wolters (1). HR_B.Harper (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Senzatela L,3-3 5 5 2 1 4 2 Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1 Oh 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 McGee 0 1 0 0 0 0 Oberg 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Philadelphia Nola W,4-0 6 8 1 1 1 12 Morgan H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Dominguez H,5 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Neris S,7-7 2 0 0 0 0 1

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

McGee pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:18. A_42,354 (43,647).

