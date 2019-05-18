Listen Live Sports

Phillies 2, Rockies 1

May 18, 2019 7:39 pm
 
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 5 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0
Story ss 5 0 1 0 Segura ss 3 1 1 0
Dahl cf 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 2 1
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0
D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 0
Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 O.Hrrra cf 2 0 0 0
Bre.Rdg 2b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Wolters c 4 1 1 0 Nola p 3 0 0 0
Snztela p 2 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0
McMahon ph 1 0 1 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Oh p 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0
M.Rynld 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 9 1 Totals 30 2 6 1
Colorado 000 000 100—1
Philadelphia 101 000 00x—2

E_D.Murphy (2), Tapia (2). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Arenado (12), McMahon (4), B.Harper (13), C.Hernandez (12). 3B_Wolters (1). HR_B.Harper (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela L,3-3 5 5 2 1 4 2
Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oh 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
McGee 0 1 0 0 0 0
Oberg 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Nola W,4-0 6 8 1 1 1 12
Morgan H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez H,5 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Neris S,7-7 2 0 0 0 0 1

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

McGee pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:18. A_42,354 (43,647).

