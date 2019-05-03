Phillies 4, Nationals 2

|Washington
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McCtchn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Kndrick 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kboom ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hllcksn p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jnnings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eckhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dmingez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Washington
|001
|001
|000—2
|Philadelphia
|100
|003
|00x—4
LOB_Washington 7, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Suzuki (2), B.Harper (9). 3B_Eaton (2). HR_Suzuki (3), Segura (2), Hoskins (10). SB_Kendrick (1). CS_C.Hernandez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Hellickson
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Jennings L,0-1 BS,1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Miller
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Eickhoff
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Dominguez W,3-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Morgan H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neshek H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris S,5-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:42. A_33,125 (43,647).
