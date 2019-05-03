Phillies 4, Nationals 2

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton lf 3 0 2 0 McCtchn cf 4 0 0 0 V.Rbles rf 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 2 2 1 Kndrick 3b 4 0 1 1 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 2 3 Suzuki c 4 1 2 1 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0 C.Kboom ss 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0 Hllcksn p 1 1 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 1 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 Gomes ph 1 0 1 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 29 4 6 4

Washington 001 001 000—2 Philadelphia 100 003 00x—4

LOB_Washington 7, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Suzuki (2), B.Harper (9). 3B_Eaton (2). HR_Suzuki (3), Segura (2), Hoskins (10). SB_Kendrick (1). CS_C.Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Hellickson 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 9 Jennings L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Miller 2 1 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia Eickhoff 5 3 1 1 3 7 Dominguez W,3-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 Morgan H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1 Neshek H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Neris S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:42. A_33,125 (43,647).

