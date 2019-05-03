Listen Live Sports

Phillies 4, Nationals 2

May 3, 2019 10:07 pm
 
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton lf 3 0 2 0 McCtchn cf 4 0 0 0
V.Rbles rf 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 2 2 1
Kndrick 3b 4 0 1 1 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 0
M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 2 3
Suzuki c 4 1 2 1 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0
C.Kboom ss 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0
Hllcksn p 1 1 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 1 0 0 0
Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0
J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0
Gomes ph 1 0 1 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 29 4 6 4
Washington 001 001 000—2
Philadelphia 100 003 00x—4

LOB_Washington 7, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Suzuki (2), B.Harper (9). 3B_Eaton (2). HR_Suzuki (3), Segura (2), Hoskins (10). SB_Kendrick (1). CS_C.Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Hellickson 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 9
Jennings L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Miller 2 1 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Eickhoff 5 3 1 1 3 7
Dominguez W,3-0 1 1 1 1 0 2
Morgan H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1
Neshek H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Neris S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:42. A_33,125 (43,647).

