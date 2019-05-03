Phillies 4, Nationals 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Robles rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Kendrick 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.349
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|Kieboom ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Hellickson p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Gomes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.115
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.345
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.288
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.034
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|1
|10
|Washington
|001
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|003
|00x—4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Eickhoff in the 5th. b-lined out for Jennings in the 7th. c-flied out for Morgan in the 7th. d-singled for Miller in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 7, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Suzuki (2), Harper (9). 3B_Eaton (2). HR_Suzuki (3), off Dominguez; Segura (2), off Hellickson; Hoskins (10), off Jennings. RBIs_Kendrick (14), Suzuki (10), Segura (12), Hoskins 3 (28). SB_Kendrick (1). CS_Hernandez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Adams 2, Hellickson); Philadelphia 1 (Williams). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Kieboom.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|79
|5.33
|Jennings, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|7.71
|Miller
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|3.97
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|87
|2.05
|Dominguez, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|5.40
|Morgan, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Neshek, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.77
|Neris, S, 5-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 1-1. PB_Suzuki (3).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:42. A_33,125 (43,647).
