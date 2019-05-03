Listen Live Sports

Phillies 4, Nationals 2

May 3, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .294
Robles rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Kendrick 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .349
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Suzuki c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .181
Kieboom ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Hellickson p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .167
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Gomes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .115
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Segura ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .345
Harper rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234
Hoskins 1b 3 1 2 3 0 1 .288
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .034
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 6 4 1 10
Washington 001 001 000—2 6 0
Philadelphia 100 003 00x—4 6 0

a-struck out for Eickhoff in the 5th. b-lined out for Jennings in the 7th. c-flied out for Morgan in the 7th. d-singled for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 7, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Suzuki (2), Harper (9). 3B_Eaton (2). HR_Suzuki (3), off Dominguez; Segura (2), off Hellickson; Hoskins (10), off Jennings. RBIs_Kendrick (14), Suzuki (10), Segura (12), Hoskins 3 (28). SB_Kendrick (1). CS_Hernandez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Adams 2, Hellickson); Philadelphia 1 (Williams). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Kieboom.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 9 79 5.33
Jennings, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 7.71
Miller 2 1 0 0 0 0 31 3.97
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff 5 3 1 1 3 7 87 2.05
Dominguez, W, 3-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 5.40
Morgan, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Neshek, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.77
Neris, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 1-1. PB_Suzuki (3).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:42. A_33,125 (43,647).

