Phillies 4, Nationals 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .294 Robles rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Kendrick 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .349 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Suzuki c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .181 Kieboom ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Hellickson p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .167 Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Gomes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .115 Totals 33 2 6 2 3 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Segura ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .345 Harper rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234 Hoskins 1b 3 1 2 3 0 1 .288 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .034 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 4 6 4 1 10

Washington 001 001 000—2 6 0 Philadelphia 100 003 00x—4 6 0

a-struck out for Eickhoff in the 5th. b-lined out for Jennings in the 7th. c-flied out for Morgan in the 7th. d-singled for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 7, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Suzuki (2), Harper (9). 3B_Eaton (2). HR_Suzuki (3), off Dominguez; Segura (2), off Hellickson; Hoskins (10), off Jennings. RBIs_Kendrick (14), Suzuki (10), Segura (12), Hoskins 3 (28). SB_Kendrick (1). CS_Hernandez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Adams 2, Hellickson); Philadelphia 1 (Williams). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Kieboom.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 9 79 5.33 Jennings, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 7.71 Miller 2 1 0 0 0 0 31 3.97 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff 5 3 1 1 3 7 87 2.05 Dominguez, W, 3-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 5.40 Morgan, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Neshek, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.77 Neris, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 1-1. PB_Suzuki (3).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:42. A_33,125 (43,647).

