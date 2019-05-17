Phillies 5, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McCtchn lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|M.Rynld 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bre.Rdg 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Irvin p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|Colorado
|011
|002
|000—4
|Philadelphia
|002
|120
|00x—5
E_Irvin 2 (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Blackmon (13), M.Reynolds (5), Segura (9), B.Harper (12), Realmuto (10), C.Hernandez 2 (11). HR_Desmond (5), McCutchen (6). CS_McCutchen (1), Segura (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gray L,3-4
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|8
|Estevez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|Irvin W,2-0
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Alvarez H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neshek H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris S,6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:45. A_28,079 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.