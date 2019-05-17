Phillies 5, Rockies 4

Colorado Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 4 1 1 0 McCtchn lf 2 2 1 2 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 3 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 B.Hrper rf 4 0 1 2 M.Rynld 1b 3 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Mrphy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 1 0 Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 1 Desmond cf 4 1 1 2 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 0 Bre.Rdg 2b 4 0 0 1 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Irvin p 1 1 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Innetta ph 1 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 5 4 Totals 30 5 8 5

Colorado 011 002 000—4 Philadelphia 002 120 00x—5

E_Irvin 2 (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Blackmon (13), M.Reynolds (5), Segura (9), B.Harper (12), Realmuto (10), C.Hernandez 2 (11). HR_Desmond (5), McCutchen (6). CS_McCutchen (1), Segura (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Gray L,3-4 4 2-3 5 5 5 3 8 Estevez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 3 Philadelphia Irvin W,2-0 6 5 4 3 1 2 Alvarez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neshek H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0 Neris S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:45. A_28,079 (43,647).

