The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Phillies 5, Rockies 4

May 17, 2019 10:38 pm
 
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 1 1 0 McCtchn lf 2 2 1 2
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 3 0
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 B.Hrper rf 4 0 1 2
M.Rynld 1b 3 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
D.Mrphy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 1 0
Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 1
Desmond cf 4 1 1 2 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 0
Bre.Rdg 2b 4 0 0 1 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Irvin p 1 1 0 0
J.Gray p 2 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
Innetta ph 1 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 5 4 Totals 30 5 8 5
Colorado 011 002 000—4
Philadelphia 002 120 00x—5

E_Irvin 2 (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Blackmon (13), M.Reynolds (5), Segura (9), B.Harper (12), Realmuto (10), C.Hernandez 2 (11). HR_Desmond (5), McCutchen (6). CS_McCutchen (1), Segura (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,3-4 4 2-3 5 5 5 3 8
Estevez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 3
Philadelphia
Irvin W,2-0 6 5 4 3 1 2
Alvarez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neshek H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Neris S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:45. A_28,079 (43,647).

