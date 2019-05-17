Phillies 5, Rockies 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .312 Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .205 c-Murphy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .295 Desmond cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .219 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .053 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Iannetta ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 4 5 4 1 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 2 2 1 2 2 1 .242 Segura ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .324 Harper rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .222 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275 Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .296 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Irvin p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .180 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 5 8 5 3 12

Colorado 011 002 000—4 5 0 Philadelphia 002 120 00x—5 8 2

a-struck out for Estevez in the 7th. b-struck out for Alvarez in the 7th. c-flied out for Reynolds in the 8th.

E_Irvin 2 (2). LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Blackmon (13), Reynolds (5), Segura (9), Harper (12), Realmuto (10), Hernandez 2 (11). HR_Desmond (5), off Irvin; McCutchen (6), off Gray. RBIs_Reynolds (16), Desmond 2 (20), Rodgers (1), McCutchen 2 (17), Harper 2 (27), Hernandez (18). CS_McCutchen (1), Segura (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Harper, Hoskins, Herrera, Franco). RISP_Colorado 3 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Story, Reynolds, Herrera. GIDP_Gray.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 3-4 4 2-3 5 5 5 3 8 98 4.72 Estevez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 3.43 Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 3 23 1.93 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, W, 2-0 6 5 4 3 1 2 84 2.77 Alvarez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.41 Neshek, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.45 Neris, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:45. A_28,079 (43,647).

