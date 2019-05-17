Listen Live Sports

Phillies 5, Rockies 4

May 17, 2019 10:38 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .312
Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .205
c-Murphy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .295
Desmond cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .219
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .053
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Iannetta ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 5 4 1 4
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 2 2 1 2 2 1 .242
Segura ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .324
Harper rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .222
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275
Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .296
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Irvin p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 8 5 3 12
Colorado 011 002 000—4 5 0
Philadelphia 002 120 00x—5 8 2

a-struck out for Estevez in the 7th. b-struck out for Alvarez in the 7th. c-flied out for Reynolds in the 8th.

E_Irvin 2 (2). LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Blackmon (13), Reynolds (5), Segura (9), Harper (12), Realmuto (10), Hernandez 2 (11). HR_Desmond (5), off Irvin; McCutchen (6), off Gray. RBIs_Reynolds (16), Desmond 2 (20), Rodgers (1), McCutchen 2 (17), Harper 2 (27), Hernandez (18). CS_McCutchen (1), Segura (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Harper, Hoskins, Herrera, Franco). RISP_Colorado 3 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Story, Reynolds, Herrera. GIDP_Gray.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 3-4 4 2-3 5 5 5 3 8 98 4.72
Estevez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 3.43
Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 3 23 1.93
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 2-0 6 5 4 3 1 2 84 2.77
Alvarez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.41
Neshek, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.45
Neris, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:45. A_28,079 (43,647).

