Phillies 5, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|c-Murphy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Iannetta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|1
|4
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.242
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Irvin p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|3
|12
|Colorado
|011
|002
|000—4
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|120
|00x—5
|8
|2
a-struck out for Estevez in the 7th. b-struck out for Alvarez in the 7th. c-flied out for Reynolds in the 8th.
E_Irvin 2 (2). LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Blackmon (13), Reynolds (5), Segura (9), Harper (12), Realmuto (10), Hernandez 2 (11). HR_Desmond (5), off Irvin; McCutchen (6), off Gray. RBIs_Reynolds (16), Desmond 2 (20), Rodgers (1), McCutchen 2 (17), Harper 2 (27), Hernandez (18). CS_McCutchen (1), Segura (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Harper, Hoskins, Herrera, Franco). RISP_Colorado 3 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Story, Reynolds, Herrera. GIDP_Gray.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 3-4
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|8
|98
|4.72
|Estevez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.43
|Shaw
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|1.93
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 2-0
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|84
|2.77
|Alvarez, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.41
|Neshek, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.45
|Neris, S, 6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:45. A_28,079 (43,647).
