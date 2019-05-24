Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 6, Brewers 4

May 24, 2019 11:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .263
Segura ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .322
Harper rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .235
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .260
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kingery cf-2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .373
Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .223
Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Totals 37 6 11 6 2 11
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Yelich rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .325
Braun lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Moustakas 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .261
Grandal c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .271
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
e-Perez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Hiura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .254
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
d-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
f-Nottingham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Totals 34 4 8 4 2 11
Philadelphia 110 111 100—6 11 0
Milwaukee 112 000 000—4 8 0

a-struck out for Eickhoff in the 4th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 4th. c-flied out for Velasquez in the 7th. d-lined out for Peralta in the 7th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Thames in the 8th. f-struck out for Burnes in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_McCutchen 2 (12), Harper (14), Hernandez (13), Kingery (7), Moustakas (13), Grandal (4). HR_Hoskins (12), off Peralta; Arcia (5), off Eickhoff; Yelich (20), off Eickhoff. RBIs_McCutchen (25), Harper 2 (34), Hoskins (39), Kingery (7), Franco (29), Yelich (42), Moustakas (31), Grandal (26), Arcia (18). SB_Hiura (1). CS_Yelich (1). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Hernandez, Eickhoff, Gosselin); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Grandal, Thames). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 11; Milwaukee 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Segura, Arcia.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff 3 5 4 4 1 1 77 3.86
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.86
Velasquez, W, 2-2 2 1 0 0 1 4 33 3.62
Dominguez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.71
Morgan, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.96
Neris, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 1.99
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 6 3 3 0 4 83 3.25
Albers 1 2 1 1 1 2 22 4.71
Peralta, L, 2-2 2 3 2 2 0 3 37 5.97
Burnes 2 0 0 0 1 2 20 9.58

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:23. A_40,254 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.