Phillies 6, Brewers 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.235
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kingery cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.373
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Herrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Yelich rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.261
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|e-Perez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|d-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|f-Nottingham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|11
|Philadelphia
|110
|111
|100—6
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|112
|000
|000—4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Eickhoff in the 4th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 4th. c-flied out for Velasquez in the 7th. d-lined out for Peralta in the 7th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Thames in the 8th. f-struck out for Burnes in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_McCutchen 2 (12), Harper (14), Hernandez (13), Kingery (7), Moustakas (13), Grandal (4). HR_Hoskins (12), off Peralta; Arcia (5), off Eickhoff; Yelich (20), off Eickhoff. RBIs_McCutchen (25), Harper 2 (34), Hoskins (39), Kingery (7), Franco (29), Yelich (42), Moustakas (31), Grandal (26), Arcia (18). SB_Hiura (1). CS_Yelich (1). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Hernandez, Eickhoff, Gosselin); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Grandal, Thames). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 11; Milwaukee 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Segura, Arcia.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff
|3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|77
|3.86
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.86
|Velasquez, W, 2-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|33
|3.62
|Dominguez, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.71
|Morgan, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.96
|Neris, S, 9-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.99
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|83
|3.25
|Albers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|4.71
|Peralta, L, 2-2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|37
|5.97
|Burnes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|9.58
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:23. A_40,254 (41,900).
