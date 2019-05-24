Phillies 6, Brewers 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .263 Segura ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .322 Harper rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .235 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .260 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .304 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kingery cf-2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .373 Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .223 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Totals 37 6 11 6 2 11

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Yelich rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .325 Braun lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278 Moustakas 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .261 Grandal c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .271 Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 e-Perez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Hiura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .254 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 d-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 f-Nottingham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Totals 34 4 8 4 2 11

Philadelphia 110 111 100—6 11 0 Milwaukee 112 000 000—4 8 0

a-struck out for Eickhoff in the 4th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 4th. c-flied out for Velasquez in the 7th. d-lined out for Peralta in the 7th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Thames in the 8th. f-struck out for Burnes in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_McCutchen 2 (12), Harper (14), Hernandez (13), Kingery (7), Moustakas (13), Grandal (4). HR_Hoskins (12), off Peralta; Arcia (5), off Eickhoff; Yelich (20), off Eickhoff. RBIs_McCutchen (25), Harper 2 (34), Hoskins (39), Kingery (7), Franco (29), Yelich (42), Moustakas (31), Grandal (26), Arcia (18). SB_Hiura (1). CS_Yelich (1). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Hernandez, Eickhoff, Gosselin); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Grandal, Thames). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 11; Milwaukee 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Segura, Arcia.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff 3 5 4 4 1 1 77 3.86 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.86 Velasquez, W, 2-2 2 1 0 0 1 4 33 3.62 Dominguez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.71 Morgan, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.96 Neris, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 1.99 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 4 6 3 3 0 4 83 3.25 Albers 1 2 1 1 1 2 22 4.71 Peralta, L, 2-2 2 3 2 2 0 3 37 5.97 Burnes 2 0 0 0 1 2 20 9.58

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:23. A_40,254 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.