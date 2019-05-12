Phillies 6, Royals 1

Philadelphia Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn dh 2 1 1 0 Mrrfeld rf 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 5 1 2 1 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 4 1 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 2 1 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 5 1 1 2 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 2 2 Gterrez 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Owings 2b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 1 0 0 N.Wllms lf 4 1 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 2 0 Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 33 1 6 1

Philadelphia 000 060 000—6 Kansas City 001 000 000—1

E_Mondesi (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Segura (8), Realmuto (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Irvin W,1-0 7 5 1 1 1 5 Dominguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Nicasio 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kansas City Junis L,3-4 4 1-3 3 5 4 5 4 Lovelady 2 3 1 1 0 1 Newberry 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:37. A_19,640 (37,903).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.