Phillies 6, Royals 1

|Philadelphia
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Gterrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Owings 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|N.Wllms lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|060
|000—6
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
E_Mondesi (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Segura (8), Realmuto (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Irvin W,1-0
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Dominguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|Junis L,3-4
|4
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|Lovelady
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Newberry
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:37. A_19,640 (37,903).
