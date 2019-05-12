Listen Live Sports

Phillies 6, Royals 1

May 12, 2019 5:05 pm
 
Philadelphia Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn dh 2 1 1 0 Mrrfeld rf 4 0 0 0
Segura ss 5 1 2 1 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 4 1 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 2 1
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 1 0
Ralmuto c 5 1 1 2 Soler dh 4 0 0 0
O.Hrrra cf 4 0 2 2 Gterrez 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Owings 2b 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 1 0 0
N.Wllms lf 4 1 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 2 0
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 33 1 6 1
Philadelphia 000 060 000—6
Kansas City 001 000 000—1

E_Mondesi (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Segura (8), Realmuto (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Irvin W,1-0 7 5 1 1 1 5
Dominguez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Nicasio 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kansas City
Junis L,3-4 4 1-3 3 5 4 5 4
Lovelady 2 3 1 1 0 1
Newberry 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:37. A_19,640 (37,903).

