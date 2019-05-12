Phillies 6, Royals 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.238
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Williams lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|6
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Owings 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|060
|000—6
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
E_Mondesi (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Segura (8), Realmuto (8). RBIs_Segura (15), Hoskins (35), Realmuto 2 (24), Herrera 2 (13), Gordon (31).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Hoskins, Hernandez); Kansas City 1 (Dozier). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 4.
GIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Dozier).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 1-0
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|93
|1.29
|Dominguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.70
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.93
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 3-4
|4
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|96
|5.77
|Lovelady
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.75
|Newberry
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|4.50
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:37. A_19,640 (37,903).
