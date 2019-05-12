Phillies 6, Royals 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen dh 2 1 1 0 3 0 .238 Segura ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .306 Harper rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .229 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .286 Realmuto c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .269 Herrera cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .261 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Williams lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .167 Totals 35 6 8 6 6 7

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Gordon lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .296 Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Owings 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Gallagher c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .111 Hamilton cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .225 Totals 33 1 6 1 2 7

Philadelphia 000 060 000—6 8 0 Kansas City 001 000 000—1 6 1

E_Mondesi (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Segura (8), Realmuto (8). RBIs_Segura (15), Hoskins (35), Realmuto 2 (24), Herrera 2 (13), Gordon (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Hoskins, Hernandez); Kansas City 1 (Dozier). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 4.

GIDP_Hernandez.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Dozier).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, W, 1-0 7 5 1 1 1 5 93 1.29 Dominguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.70 Nicasio 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.93 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 3-4 4 1-3 3 5 4 5 4 96 5.77 Lovelady 2 3 1 1 0 1 16 3.75 Newberry 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 25 4.50 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.65

Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:37. A_19,640 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.