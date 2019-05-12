Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 6, Royals 1

May 12, 2019 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen dh 2 1 1 0 3 0 .238
Segura ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .306
Harper rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .229
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .286
Realmuto c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .269
Herrera cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .261
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Williams lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .167
Totals 35 6 8 6 6 7
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Gordon lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .296
Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Owings 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Gallagher c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .111
Hamilton cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .225
Totals 33 1 6 1 2 7
Philadelphia 000 060 000—6 8 0
Kansas City 001 000 000—1 6 1

E_Mondesi (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Segura (8), Realmuto (8). RBIs_Segura (15), Hoskins (35), Realmuto 2 (24), Herrera 2 (13), Gordon (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Hoskins, Hernandez); Kansas City 1 (Dozier). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 4.

GIDP_Hernandez.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Dozier).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 1-0 7 5 1 1 1 5 93 1.29
Dominguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.70
Nicasio 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.93
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 3-4 4 1-3 3 5 4 5 4 96 5.77
Lovelady 2 3 1 1 0 1 16 3.75
Newberry 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 25 4.50
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.65

Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:37. A_19,640 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.