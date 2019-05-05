Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 7, Nationals 1

May 5, 2019 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 4 1 1 0
Difo 3b 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 5 2 0 1
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 5 1 1 1
Suzuki c 4 1 2 1 Hoskins 1b 2 0 1 2
B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 0 0
Stvnson lf 3 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 0
C.Kboom ss 4 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 1 1 0
Noll 1b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0
A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0 Eflin p 3 1 1 1
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0
Ad.Snch ph 1 0 0 0 D Ls Sn p 0 0 0 0
J.Mller p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 34 7 8 5
Washington 000 100 000—1
Philadelphia 200 005 00x—7

E_Hoskins (4), C.Kieboom (3), Noll (1). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Hoskins (8), C.Hernandez 2 (8). HR_Suzuki (5). SB_C.Hernandez (3). CS_Difo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sanchez L,0-5 4 2-3 2 2 0 4 9
Grace 2 1-3 6 5 5 1 2
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Eflin W,4-3 7 4 1 1 2 5
De Los Santos 2 2 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:03. A_40,497 (43,647).

Advertisement

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.