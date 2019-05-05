Phillies 7, Nationals 1

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 4 1 1 0 Difo 3b 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 5 2 0 1 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 5 1 1 1 Suzuki c 4 1 2 1 Hoskins 1b 2 0 1 2 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 3 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 0 C.Kboom ss 4 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 1 1 0 Noll 1b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0 A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0 Eflin p 3 1 1 1 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 Ad.Snch ph 1 0 0 0 D Ls Sn p 0 0 0 0 J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 34 7 8 5

Washington 000 100 000—1 Philadelphia 200 005 00x—7

E_Hoskins (4), C.Kieboom (3), Noll (1). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Hoskins (8), C.Hernandez 2 (8). HR_Suzuki (5). SB_C.Hernandez (3). CS_Difo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Sanchez L,0-5 4 2-3 2 2 0 4 9 Grace 2 1-3 6 5 5 1 2 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia Eflin W,4-3 7 4 1 1 2 5 De Los Santos 2 2 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:03. A_40,497 (43,647).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.