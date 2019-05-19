Phillies 7, Rockies 5

|Colorado
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|McCtchn lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dahl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Kingery cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Innetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knapp c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Freland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eckhoff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Desmond ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|Colorado
|100
|121
|000—5
|Philadelphia
|030
|004
|00x—7
E_Hoskins (5), McMahon (4). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Philadelphia 8. HR_Blackmon (10), Story (10), McMahon 2 (5), B.Harper (9), Realmuto (5). SB_Kingery (2). S_Freeland (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Bettis
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Shaw L,2-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Dunn
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Almonte
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|Eickhoff
|5
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Alvarez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Garcia W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neshek S,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Eickhoff (Dahl), by Nicasio (Desmond).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:30. A_38,603 (43,647).
