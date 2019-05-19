Phillies 7, Rockies 5

Colorado Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 5 2 2 1 McCtchn lf 4 0 2 2 Story ss 5 1 1 2 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 5 1 2 3 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 McMahon 2b 4 2 2 2 Kingery cf 3 1 1 0 Innetta c 4 0 1 0 Knapp c 1 2 0 0 Freland p 0 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 2 0 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Ralmuto ph 1 1 1 2 Desmond ph 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 O.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 32 7 9 7

Colorado 100 121 000—5 Philadelphia 030 004 00x—7

E_Hoskins (5), McMahon (4). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Philadelphia 8. HR_Blackmon (10), Story (10), McMahon 2 (5), B.Harper (9), Realmuto (5). SB_Kingery (2). S_Freeland (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Freeland 1 2-3 4 3 3 3 2 Bettis 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 1 Shaw L,2-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 Dunn 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Almonte 2 0 0 0 1 2 Philadelphia Eickhoff 5 4 4 4 1 5 Alvarez 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Garcia W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Nicasio H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Morgan H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Neshek S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Eickhoff (Dahl), by Nicasio (Desmond).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:30. A_38,603 (43,647).

