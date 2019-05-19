Listen Live Sports

Phillies 7, Rockies 5

May 19, 2019 4:55 pm
 
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 5 2 2 1 McCtchn lf 4 0 2 2
Story ss 5 1 1 2 Segura ss 4 1 1 0
Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 5 1 2 3
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0
D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0
McMahon 2b 4 2 2 2 Kingery cf 3 1 1 0
Innetta c 4 0 1 0 Knapp c 1 2 0 0
Freland p 0 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 2 0 0 0
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Ralmuto ph 1 1 1 2
Desmond ph 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 O.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0
M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 32 7 9 7
Colorado 100 121 000—5
Philadelphia 030 004 00x—7

E_Hoskins (5), McMahon (4). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Philadelphia 8. HR_Blackmon (10), Story (10), McMahon 2 (5), B.Harper (9), Realmuto (5). SB_Kingery (2). S_Freeland (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland 1 2-3 4 3 3 3 2
Bettis 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 1
Shaw L,2-1 1 2 3 3 1 2
Dunn 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Almonte 2 0 0 0 1 2
Philadelphia
Eickhoff 5 4 4 4 1 5
Alvarez 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Garcia W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Nicasio H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Morgan H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Neshek S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Eickhoff (Dahl), by Nicasio (Desmond).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:30. A_38,603 (43,647).

