Phillies 7, Rockies 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.266
|Dahl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.171
|McMahon 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Freeland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Desmond ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|1
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.243
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.322
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Kingery cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Knapp c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.162
|Eickhoff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Realmuto ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|7
|7
|Colorado
|100
|121
|000—5
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|030
|004
|00x—7
|9
|1
a-homered for Garcia in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Dunn in the 7th. c-lined out for Nicasio in the 7th. d-flied out for Almonte in the 9th.
E_McMahon (4), Hoskins (5). LOB_Colorado 6, Philadelphia 8. HR_Blackmon (10), off Eickhoff; McMahon (4), off Eickhoff; Story (10), off Eickhoff; McMahon (5), off Alvarez; Realmuto (5), off Shaw; Harper (9), off Dunn. RBIs_Blackmon (28), Story 2 (30), McMahon 2 (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Harper 3 (31), Realmuto 2 (27). SB_Kingery (2). S_Freeland.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado, Murphy); Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Hernandez 2, Eickhoff, Herrera). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hoskins, Harper, Kingery. GIDP_Harper.
DP_Colorado 1 (Murphy, Story).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|65
|6.02
|Bettis
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|38
|5.88
|Shaw, L, 2-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|26
|2.79
|Dunn
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.02
|Almonte
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|2.70
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff
|5
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|84
|3.23
|Alvarez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.76
|Garcia, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.68
|Nicasio, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.43
|Morgan, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.16
|Neshek, S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0, Shaw 1-0, Dunn 1-1. HBP_Eickhoff (Dahl), Nicasio (Desmond).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:30. A_38,603 (43,647).
