Phillies 7, Rockies 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .294 Story ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .266 Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .171 McMahon 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .260 Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Freeland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Desmond ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 34 5 7 5 1 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .243 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .322 Harper rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .235 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .301 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .228 Kingery cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .400 Knapp c 1 2 0 0 3 1 .162 Eickhoff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Realmuto ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .273 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 7 9 7 7 7

Colorado 100 121 000—5 7 1 Philadelphia 030 004 00x—7 9 1

a-homered for Garcia in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Dunn in the 7th. c-lined out for Nicasio in the 7th. d-flied out for Almonte in the 9th.

E_McMahon (4), Hoskins (5). LOB_Colorado 6, Philadelphia 8. HR_Blackmon (10), off Eickhoff; McMahon (4), off Eickhoff; Story (10), off Eickhoff; McMahon (5), off Alvarez; Realmuto (5), off Shaw; Harper (9), off Dunn. RBIs_Blackmon (28), Story 2 (30), McMahon 2 (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Harper 3 (31), Realmuto 2 (27). SB_Kingery (2). S_Freeland.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado, Murphy); Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Hernandez 2, Eickhoff, Herrera). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Harper, Kingery. GIDP_Harper.

DP_Colorado 1 (Murphy, Story).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 1 2-3 4 3 3 3 2 65 6.02 Bettis 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 1 38 5.88 Shaw, L, 2-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 26 2.79 Dunn 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 17 5.02 Almonte 2 0 0 0 1 2 33 2.70 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff 5 4 4 4 1 5 84 3.23 Alvarez 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.76 Garcia, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.68 Nicasio, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.43 Morgan, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.16 Neshek, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0, Shaw 1-0, Dunn 1-1. HBP_Eickhoff (Dahl), Nicasio (Desmond).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:30. A_38,603 (43,647).

