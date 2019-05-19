Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Phillies 7, Rockies 5

May 19, 2019 4:55 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .294
Story ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .266
Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .171
McMahon 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .260
Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Freeland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Desmond ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 34 5 7 5 1 9
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .243
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .322
Harper rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .235
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .301
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .228
Kingery cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .400
Knapp c 1 2 0 0 3 1 .162
Eickhoff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Realmuto ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .273
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 7 9 7 7 7
Colorado 100 121 000—5 7 1
Philadelphia 030 004 00x—7 9 1

a-homered for Garcia in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Dunn in the 7th. c-lined out for Nicasio in the 7th. d-flied out for Almonte in the 9th.

E_McMahon (4), Hoskins (5). LOB_Colorado 6, Philadelphia 8. HR_Blackmon (10), off Eickhoff; McMahon (4), off Eickhoff; Story (10), off Eickhoff; McMahon (5), off Alvarez; Realmuto (5), off Shaw; Harper (9), off Dunn. RBIs_Blackmon (28), Story 2 (30), McMahon 2 (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Harper 3 (31), Realmuto 2 (27). SB_Kingery (2). S_Freeland.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado, Murphy); Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Hernandez 2, Eickhoff, Herrera). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Harper, Kingery. GIDP_Harper.

DP_Colorado 1 (Murphy, Story).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 1 2-3 4 3 3 3 2 65 6.02
Bettis 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 1 38 5.88
Shaw, L, 2-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 26 2.79
Dunn 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 17 5.02
Almonte 2 0 0 0 1 2 33 2.70
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff 5 4 4 4 1 5 84 3.23
Alvarez 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.76
Garcia, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.68
Nicasio, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.43
Morgan, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.16
Neshek, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0, Shaw 1-0, Dunn 1-1. HBP_Eickhoff (Dahl), Nicasio (Desmond).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:30. A_38,603 (43,647).

