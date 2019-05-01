Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 7, Tigers 3

May 1, 2019 10:43 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 0 2 0 1 2 .233
Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .269
Cabrera 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .278
Goodrum lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .247
R.Rodriguez 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .303
Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Mercer ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .240
Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .145
Norris p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Farmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0
VerHagen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 3 12 3 3 11
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen cf-lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .257
Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .338
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .278
Realmuto c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .288
S.Rodriguez lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .267
1-Altherr pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .036
Hernandez 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .283
Franco 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .262
Nola p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .261
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 15 7 1 7
Detroit 000 001 110—3 12 0
Philadelphia 010 000 42x—7 15 0

a-grounded out for Norris in the 6th. b-struck out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for VerHagen in the 8th. d-doubled for Neshek in the 8th.

1-ran for S.Rodriguez in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Candelario (6), Segura (6), Realmuto (5), Franco (6), Gosselin (2). HR_Mercer (1), off Neshek; Hoskins (9), off Reininger. RBIs_R.Rodriguez (5), Mercer (3), Jones (2), McCutchen (11), Hoskins (25), Hernandez (10), Franco 3 (25), Gosselin (5). CS_Goodrum (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Hicks, Jones 2, Castro); Philadelphia 4 (McCutchen 2, Harper 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Philadelphia 5 for 9.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Hicks. LIDP_McCutchen. GIDP_Segura 2.

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, R.Rodriguez, Cabrera), (Candelario, Cabrera), (Candelario, R.Rodriguez, Cabrera).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris 5 5 1 1 1 4 64 3.47
Farmer, L, 1-2 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 24 3.97
Stumpf 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 3.86
Alcantara, BS, 2-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 15 4.05
VerHagen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 7.20
Reininger 1 4 2 2 0 1 25 37.80
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 5 2-3 7 1 1 3 6 102 5.06
Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.63
Dominguez, W, 2-0 1 3 1 1 0 2 27 5.11
Neshek, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.00
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.91

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-0, Alcantara 3-3, VerHagen 2-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Farmer (S.Rodriguez). WP_Dominguez.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:16. A_28,103 (43,647).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.