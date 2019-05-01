Phillies 7, Tigers 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 0 2 0 1 2 .233 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Cabrera 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Goodrum lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .247 R.Rodriguez 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .303 Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Mercer ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .240 Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .145 Norris p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Farmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — VerHagen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 3 12 3 3 11

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen cf-lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .257 Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .338 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .278 Realmuto c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .288 S.Rodriguez lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .267 1-Altherr pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .036 Hernandez 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .283 Franco 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .262 Nola p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 7 15 7 1 7

Detroit 000 001 110—3 12 0 Philadelphia 010 000 42x—7 15 0

a-grounded out for Norris in the 6th. b-struck out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for VerHagen in the 8th. d-doubled for Neshek in the 8th.

1-ran for S.Rodriguez in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Candelario (6), Segura (6), Realmuto (5), Franco (6), Gosselin (2). HR_Mercer (1), off Neshek; Hoskins (9), off Reininger. RBIs_R.Rodriguez (5), Mercer (3), Jones (2), McCutchen (11), Hoskins (25), Hernandez (10), Franco 3 (25), Gosselin (5). CS_Goodrum (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Hicks, Jones 2, Castro); Philadelphia 4 (McCutchen 2, Harper 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Philadelphia 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hicks. LIDP_McCutchen. GIDP_Segura 2.

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, R.Rodriguez, Cabrera), (Candelario, Cabrera), (Candelario, R.Rodriguez, Cabrera).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 5 5 1 1 1 4 64 3.47 Farmer, L, 1-2 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 24 3.97 Stumpf 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 3.86 Alcantara, BS, 2-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 15 4.05 VerHagen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 7.20 Reininger 1 4 2 2 0 1 25 37.80 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 5 2-3 7 1 1 3 6 102 5.06 Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.63 Dominguez, W, 2-0 1 3 1 1 0 2 27 5.11 Neshek, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.00 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.91

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-0, Alcantara 3-3, VerHagen 2-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Farmer (S.Rodriguez). WP_Dominguez.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:16. A_28,103 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.