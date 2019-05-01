Phillies 7, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Goodrum lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|R.Rodriguez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Mercer ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.145
|Norris p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Farmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stumpf p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alcantara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|VerHagen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Reininger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|3
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf-lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|S.Rodriguez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|1-Altherr pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.036
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.262
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|7
|15
|7
|1
|7
|Detroit
|000
|001
|110—3
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|42x—7
|15
|0
a-grounded out for Norris in the 6th. b-struck out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for VerHagen in the 8th. d-doubled for Neshek in the 8th.
1-ran for S.Rodriguez in the 7th.
LOB_Detroit 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Candelario (6), Segura (6), Realmuto (5), Franco (6), Gosselin (2). HR_Mercer (1), off Neshek; Hoskins (9), off Reininger. RBIs_R.Rodriguez (5), Mercer (3), Jones (2), McCutchen (11), Hoskins (25), Hernandez (10), Franco 3 (25), Gosselin (5). CS_Goodrum (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Hicks, Jones 2, Castro); Philadelphia 4 (McCutchen 2, Harper 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Philadelphia 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hicks. LIDP_McCutchen. GIDP_Segura 2.
DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, R.Rodriguez, Cabrera), (Candelario, Cabrera), (Candelario, R.Rodriguez, Cabrera).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|64
|3.47
|Farmer, L, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|3.97
|Stumpf
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Alcantara, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.05
|VerHagen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7.20
|Reininger
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|37.80
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|3
|6
|102
|5.06
|Neris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.63
|Dominguez, W, 2-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|5.11
|Neshek, H, 3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.00
|Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.91
Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-0, Alcantara 3-3, VerHagen 2-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Farmer (S.Rodriguez). WP_Dominguez.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:16. A_28,103 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.