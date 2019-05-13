Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies’ David Robertson told not to throw for 3 weeks

May 13, 2019 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies reliever David Robertson was told by Dr. James Andrews not to throw for three weeks to allow the flexor strain in his right elbow time to heal.

Robertson hasn’t pitched since April 14. Philadelphia does not have a timetable for his return, but he is expected to miss at least another month.

Robertson signed a $23 million deal in the offseason. The 34-year-old right-hander was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in seven appearances.

He was an All-Star with the Yankees in 2011 and has 137 saves in 12 seasons.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.