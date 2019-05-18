Pirates 5, Padres 3

Pittsburgh San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 5 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 2 1 Machado ss 3 0 1 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Rynld lf 4 1 2 2 Myers lf 4 1 1 0 El.Diaz c 3 1 0 0 France 3b 4 1 2 2 Elmore 3b 3 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 G.Plnco ph 1 1 1 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 A.Allen ph 1 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 3 1 1 1 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Moran ph-3b 2 0 1 1 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 3 7 3

Pittsburgh 000 200 012—5 San Diego 100 000 002—3

E_Hosmer (4), Elmore (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Me.Cabrera (8), Myers (6). HR_B.Reynolds (2), F.Reyes (14), France (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Lyles W,4-1 7 5 1 1 1 12 Crick H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1 Vazquez 1 2 2 2 0 2 San Diego Lucchesi L,3-3 7 5 2 2 0 6 Wieck 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 Maton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Reyes 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 Wisler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Maton.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:00. A_28,913 (42,445).

