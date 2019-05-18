Pirates 5, Padres 3

|Pittsburgh
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Me.Cbrr rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Rynld lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|El.Diaz c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|France 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Elmore 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Plnco ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lcchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|012—5
|San Diego
|100
|000
|002—3
E_Hosmer (4), Elmore (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Me.Cabrera (8), Myers (6). HR_B.Reynolds (2), F.Reyes (14), France (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Lyles W,4-1
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Crick H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vazquez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|San Diego
|Lucchesi L,3-3
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Wieck
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Maton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Wisler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Maton.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:00. A_28,913 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.