Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 5, Padres 3

May 18, 2019 1:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0
S.Marte cf 5 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 4 1 1 1
Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 2 1 Machado ss 3 0 1 0
Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0
B.Rynld lf 4 1 2 2 Myers lf 4 1 1 0
El.Diaz c 3 1 0 0 France 3b 4 1 2 2
Elmore 3b 3 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0
G.Plnco ph 1 1 1 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0
F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 A.Allen ph 1 0 0 0
C.Tcker ss 3 1 1 1 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0
Moran ph-3b 2 0 1 1 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 3 7 3
Pittsburgh 000 200 012—5
San Diego 100 000 002—3

E_Hosmer (4), Elmore (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Me.Cabrera (8), Myers (6). HR_B.Reynolds (2), F.Reyes (14), France (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Lyles W,4-1 7 5 1 1 1 12
Crick H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1
Vazquez 1 2 2 2 0 2
San Diego
Lucchesi L,3-3 7 5 2 2 0 6
Wieck 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Maton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Reyes 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Wisler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Maton.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

Advertisement

T_3:00. A_28,913 (42,445).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.