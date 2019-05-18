Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pirates 5, Padres 3

May 18, 2019 1:22 am
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .341
Marte cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Cabrera rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .344
Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .323
Reynolds lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .309
Diaz c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .159
Elmore 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Polanco ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tucker ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .178
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Moran ph-3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .245
Totals 35 5 9 5 3 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .177
F.Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .266
Machado ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268
Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .284
Myers lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237
France 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .208
Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .168
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Totals 34 3 7 3 2 15
Pittsburgh 000 200 012—5 9 1
San Diego 100 000 002—3 7 1

a-struck out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-lined out for Lyles in the 8th. c-singled for Crick in the 9th. d-struck out for Wisler in the 9th.

E_Elmore (1), Hosmer (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Cabrera (8), Myers (6). HR_Reynolds (2), off Lucchesi; F.Reyes (14), off Lyles; France (2), off Vazquez. RBIs_Cabrera (13), Reynolds 2 (7), Tucker (5), Moran (16), F.Reyes (25), France 2 (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Marte, Bell 3); San Diego 1 (France). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 8; San Diego 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Bell, Diaz, Machado.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Tucker, Newman, Bell); San Diego 2 (Machado, Kinsler, Hosmer), (Machado, Kinsler, Hosmer).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 4-1 7 5 1 1 1 12 104 1.97
Crick, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.57
Vazquez 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 1.31
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 3-3 7 5 2 2 0 6 77 4.28
Wieck 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 11 6.59
Maton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 7.15
G.Reyes 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 27 18.69
Wisler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.02

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-1, G.Reyes 2-0, Wisler 2-0. WP_Maton.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:00. A_28,913 (42,445).

