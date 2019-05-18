Pirates 5, Padres 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.341
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Elmore 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Polanco ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tucker ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.178
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Moran ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|3
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|France 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.168
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|15
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|012—5
|9
|1
|San Diego
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|1
a-struck out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-lined out for Lyles in the 8th. c-singled for Crick in the 9th. d-struck out for Wisler in the 9th.
E_Elmore (1), Hosmer (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Cabrera (8), Myers (6). HR_Reynolds (2), off Lucchesi; F.Reyes (14), off Lyles; France (2), off Vazquez. RBIs_Cabrera (13), Reynolds 2 (7), Tucker (5), Moran (16), F.Reyes (25), France 2 (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Marte, Bell 3); San Diego 1 (France). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 8; San Diego 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Bell, Diaz, Machado.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Tucker, Newman, Bell); San Diego 2 (Machado, Kinsler, Hosmer), (Machado, Kinsler, Hosmer).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 4-1
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|104
|1.97
|Crick, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.57
|Vazquez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|1.31
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 3-3
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|77
|4.28
|Wieck
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|6.59
|Maton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|7.15
|G.Reyes
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|18.69
|Wisler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.02
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-1, G.Reyes 2-0, Wisler 2-0. WP_Maton.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:00. A_28,913 (42,445).
