Pirates 5, Rangers 4

|Texas
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Pence rf
|3
|1
|3
|4
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Rynld lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sampson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Choo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brault p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Me.Cbrr ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kang 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|Texas
|000
|200
|200—4
|Pittsburgh
|001
|220
|00x—5
E_Feliz (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Texas 8, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Gallo (5), Pence 2 (5), Bell (11), Me.Cabrera (6). 3B_A.Frazier (1). HR_Pence (4), G.Polanco (1). SB_Da.Santana (6), Cervelli (1). CS_G.Polanco (1). S_Odor (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Sampson L,0-2
|5
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leclerc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Brault
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Feliz W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Liriano H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Neverauskas H,1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Lyons H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crick H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vazquez S,10-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Sampson (Cervelli), by Sampson (Marte), by Crick (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:50. A_13,032 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.