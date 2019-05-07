Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 5, Rangers 4

May 7, 2019 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 3 1 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 4 1 1 0
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 Lyons p 0 0 0 0
Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
Gallo lf-cf 4 1 1 0 S.Marte cf 3 1 2 1
Pence rf 3 1 3 4 G.Plnco rf 4 1 2 2
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 1 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Rynld lf 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 3 0 0 0
Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
Da.Sntn ph 0 0 0 0 Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0
Mathis c 0 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 1 0 0 0
Sampson p 2 0 0 0 Crvelli c 1 1 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss-2b 3 0 1 0
Choo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Brault p 1 0 0 0
Me.Cbrr ph 1 0 1 2
Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Kang 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 30 5 8 5
Texas 000 200 200—4
Pittsburgh 001 220 00x—5

E_Feliz (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Texas 8, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Gallo (5), Pence 2 (5), Bell (11), Me.Cabrera (6). 3B_A.Frazier (1). HR_Pence (4), G.Polanco (1). SB_Da.Santana (6), Cervelli (1). CS_G.Polanco (1). S_Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Sampson L,0-2 5 7 5 5 2 2
Chavez 1 1 0 0 1 0
Leclerc 2 0 0 0 1 1
Pittsburgh
Brault 4 2 2 2 3 5
Feliz W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Liriano H,1 1 1 0 0 2 1
Neverauskas H,1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Lyons H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Crick H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Vazquez S,10-10 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Sampson (Cervelli), by Sampson (Marte), by Crick (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Vic Carapazza.

Advertisement

T_2:50. A_13,032 (38,362).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.