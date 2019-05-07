Pirates 5, Rangers 4

Texas Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 3 1 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 4 1 1 0 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 Lyons p 0 0 0 0 Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Gallo lf-cf 4 1 1 0 S.Marte cf 3 1 2 1 Pence rf 3 1 3 4 G.Plnco rf 4 1 2 2 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 1 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Rynld lf 4 0 0 0 Frsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph 0 0 0 0 Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 1 0 0 0 Sampson p 2 0 0 0 Crvelli c 1 1 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss-2b 3 0 1 0 Choo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Brault p 1 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr ph 1 0 1 2 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Kang 3b 2 0 0 0 Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 30 5 8 5

Texas 000 200 200—4 Pittsburgh 001 220 00x—5

E_Feliz (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Texas 8, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Gallo (5), Pence 2 (5), Bell (11), Me.Cabrera (6). 3B_A.Frazier (1). HR_Pence (4), G.Polanco (1). SB_Da.Santana (6), Cervelli (1). CS_G.Polanco (1). S_Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Sampson L,0-2 5 7 5 5 2 2 Chavez 1 1 0 0 1 0 Leclerc 2 0 0 0 1 1 Pittsburgh Brault 4 2 2 2 3 5 Feliz W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Liriano H,1 1 1 0 0 2 1 Neverauskas H,1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Lyons H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Crick H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Vazquez S,10-10 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Sampson (Cervelli), by Sampson (Marte), by Crick (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:50. A_13,032 (38,362).

