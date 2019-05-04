Pirates 6, Athletics 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .296 Grossman cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .306 Davis lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .231 Morales 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .198 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .171 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Bassitt p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bolt ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 e-Laureano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Totals 36 4 10 4 2 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Marte cf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .200 Polanco rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Bell 1b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .291 Reynolds lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .417 Moran 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 1-Newman pr-ss 1 1 1 2 0 0 .333 Cervelli c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .176 Tucker ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205 a-Cabrera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .344 Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Musgrove ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .111 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .182 b-Kang ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .148 Totals 35 6 12 6 4 8

Oakland 300 010 000—4 10 0 Pittsburgh 012 000 30x—6 12 0

a-pinch hit for Tucker in the 6th. b-struck out for Williams in the 6th. c-doubled for Hendriks in the 7th. d-singled for Feliz in the 7th. e-grounded out for Bolt in the 9th. f-struck out for Buchter in the 9th.

1-ran for Moran in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Chapman (10), Bolt (1), Polanco (3). 3B_Chapman (1), Morales (1), Newman (1). HR_Bell (7), off Bassitt; Bell (8), off Bassitt. RBIs_Davis 2 (26), Morales (6), Piscotty (15), Bell 3 (25), Cervelli (5), Newman 2 (4). S_Cervelli.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Chapman, Davis, Phegley, Pinder); Pittsburgh 4 (Frazier 2, Williams, Kang). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Grossman. GIDP_Morales.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Tucker, Bell).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 5 5 3 3 2 6 97 2.12 Hendriks, H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 17 1.86 Wendelken, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 1 4 3 3 1 1 24 5.85 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.59 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams 6 8 4 4 1 5 102 3.74 Kela 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.63 Feliz, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00 Crick, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.00 Vazquez, S, 9-9 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.61

Kela pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:08. A_26,447 (38,362).

