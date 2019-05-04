Pirates 6, Athletics 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Grossman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Morales 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bassitt p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hendriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bolt ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|e-Laureano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Polanco rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.291
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.417
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|1-Newman pr-ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Cervelli c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Tucker ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|a-Cabrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.344
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Musgrove ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Kang ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|4
|8
|Oakland
|300
|010
|000—4
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|30x—6
|12
|0
a-pinch hit for Tucker in the 6th. b-struck out for Williams in the 6th. c-doubled for Hendriks in the 7th. d-singled for Feliz in the 7th. e-grounded out for Bolt in the 9th. f-struck out for Buchter in the 9th.
1-ran for Moran in the 6th.
LOB_Oakland 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Chapman (10), Bolt (1), Polanco (3). 3B_Chapman (1), Morales (1), Newman (1). HR_Bell (7), off Bassitt; Bell (8), off Bassitt. RBIs_Davis 2 (26), Morales (6), Piscotty (15), Bell 3 (25), Cervelli (5), Newman 2 (4). S_Cervelli.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Chapman, Davis, Phegley, Pinder); Pittsburgh 4 (Frazier 2, Williams, Kang). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Grossman. GIDP_Morales.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Tucker, Bell).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|97
|2.12
|Hendriks, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.86
|Wendelken, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|5.85
|Buchter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.59
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|102
|3.74
|Kela
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.63
|Feliz, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
|Crick, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.00
|Vazquez, S, 9-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.61
Kela pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:08. A_26,447 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.