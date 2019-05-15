Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 2

|Pittsburgh
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Me.Cbrr lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Elmore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Weaver p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrove p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Rynld ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|020
|030—6
|Arizona
|000
|000
|011—2
DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 3. 2B_S.Marte 2 (7). HR_Bell 2 (12), C.Tucker (2), C.Kelly (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove W,2-4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Feliz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Weaver L,3-2
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Godley
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:45. A_21,047 (48,519).
