Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 2

May 15, 2019 12:42 am
 
Pittsburgh Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Marte cf 3 0 0 0
S.Marte cf 5 1 3 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0
G.Plnco rf 5 1 1 0 D.Prlta lf 4 1 1 0
Bell 1b 4 2 2 4 A.Jones rf 4 0 1 1
Me.Cbrr lf 4 1 3 0 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0
Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0
Elmore ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 1
Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 Weaver p 1 0 0 0
El.Diaz c 4 0 0 0 A.Avila ph 1 0 0 0
C.Tcker ss 4 1 1 2 Godley p 0 0 0 0
Msgrove p 2 0 0 0 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0
B.Rynld ph-lf 1 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 11 6 Totals 30 2 4 2
Pittsburgh 001 020 030—6
Arizona 000 000 011—2

DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 3. 2B_S.Marte 2 (7). HR_Bell 2 (12), C.Tucker (2), C.Kelly (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Musgrove W,2-4 7 1 0 0 2 5
Rodriguez 1 1 1 1 0 2
Feliz 1 2 1 1 0 2
Arizona
Weaver L,3-2 6 7 3 3 2 5
Godley 2 3 3 3 0 1
Holland 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:45. A_21,047 (48,519).

