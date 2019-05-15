Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .252 S.Marte cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .265 Polanco rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .308 Bell 1b 4 2 2 4 1 1 .329 Cabrera lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .342 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Elmore ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Diaz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Tucker ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .182 Musgrove p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .077 b-Reynolds ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Totals 38 6 11 6 3 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. K.Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .324 Jones rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .247 Kelly c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Weaver p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067 a-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 c-Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 2 4 2 2 9

Pittsburgh 001 020 030—6 11 0 Arizona 000 000 011—2 4 0

a-grounded out for Weaver in the 6th. b-grounded out for Musgrove in the 8th. c-struck out for Godley in the 8th. d-struck out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 3. 2B_S.Marte 2 (7). HR_Bell (11), off Weaver; Bell (12), off Godley; Tucker (2), off Godley; Kelly (3), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Bell 4 (39), Tucker 2 (4), Jones (24), Kelly (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Frazier 2, Bell, Elmore). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 8; Arizona 1 for 1.

GIDP_Jones.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Tucker, Frazier, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, W, 2-4 7 1 0 0 2 5 75 3.59 Rodriguez 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.34 Feliz 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 7.36 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, L, 3-2 6 7 3 3 2 5 103 3.16 Godley 2 3 3 3 0 1 36 7.65 Holland 1 1 0 0 1 2 14 1.80

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:45. A_21,047 (48,519).

