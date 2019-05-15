Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|S.Marte cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Polanco rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.329
|Cabrera lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Elmore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Tucker ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Musgrove p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.077
|b-Reynolds ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|K.Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Weaver p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|a-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|9
|Pittsburgh
|001
|020
|030—6
|11
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|011—2
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Weaver in the 6th. b-grounded out for Musgrove in the 8th. c-struck out for Godley in the 8th. d-struck out for Rodriguez in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 3. 2B_S.Marte 2 (7). HR_Bell (11), off Weaver; Bell (12), off Godley; Tucker (2), off Godley; Kelly (3), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Bell 4 (39), Tucker 2 (4), Jones (24), Kelly (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Frazier 2, Bell, Elmore). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 8; Arizona 1 for 1.
GIDP_Jones.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Tucker, Frazier, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 2-4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|75
|3.59
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.34
|Feliz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|7.36
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 3-2
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|103
|3.16
|Godley
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|36
|7.65
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|1.80
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:45. A_21,047 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.