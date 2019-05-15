Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 2

May 15, 2019 12:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .252
S.Marte cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .265
Polanco rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .308
Bell 1b 4 2 2 4 1 1 .329
Cabrera lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .342
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Elmore ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Diaz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Tucker ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .182
Musgrove p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .077
b-Reynolds ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Totals 38 6 11 6 3 8
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
K.Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288
Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .324
Jones rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Kelly c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Weaver p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067
a-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
c-Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 2 9
Pittsburgh 001 020 030—6 11 0
Arizona 000 000 011—2 4 0

a-grounded out for Weaver in the 6th. b-grounded out for Musgrove in the 8th. c-struck out for Godley in the 8th. d-struck out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 3. 2B_S.Marte 2 (7). HR_Bell (11), off Weaver; Bell (12), off Godley; Tucker (2), off Godley; Kelly (3), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Bell 4 (39), Tucker 2 (4), Jones (24), Kelly (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Frazier 2, Bell, Elmore). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 8; Arizona 1 for 1.

Advertisement

GIDP_Jones.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Tucker, Frazier, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, W, 2-4 7 1 0 0 2 5 75 3.59
Rodriguez 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.34
Feliz 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 7.36
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, L, 3-2 6 7 3 3 2 5 103 3.16
Godley 2 3 3 3 0 1 36 7.65
Holland 1 1 0 0 1 2 14 1.80

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:45. A_21,047 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.